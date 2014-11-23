Gerrans wins 'Oppy Medal' at Australian award ceremony

Image 1 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Australia) collects his first ever Worlds medal, a silver (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 2014 Sir Hubert 'Oppy' Opperman Medal winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Cycling Australia/John Veage) Image 3 of 4 Simon Gerrans as he rides to sign on pre-race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) is hitting form at the right right ahead of the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) was recognized for an outstanding season winning the Sir Hubert 'Oppy' Opperman Medal & Trophy at the Jayco 2014 Australian Cyclist of the Year Awards in Melbourne on Friday.

"It’s a huge honour to win the Oppy and have my name alongside previous winners like Russell Mockridge, Cadel Evans, Anna Meares and Caroline Buchanan who have all done great things for cycling in Australia," Gerrans said.

"And it's really nice to be recognised in this way, particularly with so many people in the room who have been such an important part of my career.”

It was one of three awards he secured at the event including the Elite Male Road Cyclist of the Year Award and the Subaru People's Choice Award.

Gerrans, Australia’s national road champion, kicked off the season with the overall victory at the Tour Down Under. He went on to take third at Amstel Gold Race, win Liége-Bastogne-Liége and ended the season with double wins at the Grands Prix Cyclistes Québec and Montréal, and a silver medal at the road World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain.

"There are so many people who helped me get started in cycling, coaches through my development in the state and national programs and, of course, my teammates who have been crucial in my success this year," Gerrans said. "I'm glad I get to share it with all of them because it wouldn't have been possible without their support."

Tiffany Cromwell, who raced with the Specialized-lululemon team this year earned the SBS Elite Female Road Cyclist of the Year Award. She secured multiple podium finishes at GP Comune di Cornaredo, stages of the Tour Cycliste Féminin International de l'Ardèche and was fifth at the elite women's road race World Championships.

Gerrans was nominated for the Male Elite Road category along with Michael Matthews and Micheal Rogers. Female Elite Road nominees were Cromwell, Katin Garfoot and Chloe Hosking.