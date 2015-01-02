Velocio-SRAM aim to continue winning ways in 2015

Image 1 of 6 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 6 Tiffany Cromwell gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 3 of 6 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) shows her silver medal off to the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Lisa Brennauer (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 The 2015 Velocio-SRAM team trains in Lanzarote (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 6 of 6 Tayler Wiles in the new Velocio-SRAM team kit (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Velocio-SRAM, known for the past three years as Specialized-lululemon, are aiming to carry their winning momentum on the world-class stage into the 2015 season. Australians Tiffany Cromwell and Loren Rowney will race in the team’s new kit for the first time at their National Championships held on January 10 in Ballarat, where they hope to capture the team's first big win of the new year.

"We will go into the 2015 season with a lot of positive energy and a more all-round squad," Velocio-SRAM Director Sportif Ronny Lauke said in a team statement.

The team ended their 2014 season with a third straight victory in the team time trial at the World Championships in Ponferrada. German talent Lisa Brennauer also won the gold medal in the individual time trial and took the silver medal in the road race.

The team’s management company, Velocio Sports, later announced that it had ended its partnership with Specialized and lululemon, and that Velocio Apparel and SRAM would take over as title sponsors in 2015. Lauke believes that the team can continue to improve on what it has already accomplished in the last three years.

"Winning five out of the nine gold medals on offer in the last three years of UCI Road World Championships does set the bar high, but we are willing to take on that challenge and we do believe that we can become even better," Lauke said.

Riders and staff united at a pre-season training camp at the Sands Beach Resort in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, in mid December, where they unveiled the team’s new kit from Velocio Apparel. The riders completed 11 days of training and had the opportunity to plan, as a group, their own team strategies.

"I would consider the camp a success. The Sands Beach Resort in Lanzarote offered the team perfect conditions to start the preparation for a successful 2015 season. I was glad to finally get to know the entire team and see them operate together. It has immediately created a focused and strong group that cannot wait to show their strength in the first races."

Brennauer led a roster that included returning riders Cromwell, Rowney, Karol Ann Canuel, Elise Delzenne, Tayler Wiles and Trixi Worrack, along with new signings Alena Amialiusik, Barbara Guarischi and Mieke Kroeger.

"Our new additions to the team are a perfect match and we are confident to have a very well selected group and mix of experience, strength, youth and driven individuals to perform well under every race condition in any terrain," Lauke said.

Cromwell and Rowney are currently guest riding for the Roxsolt team at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, where they placed 20th and 21st at the opener held on in Geelong on Friday. Wiggle Down Under rider Chloe Hosking won the race ahead of Roxsolt’s Lauren Kitchen and Orica-AIS rider Elizabeth Williams.