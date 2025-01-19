Uno-X director has dubious honour of earning first UCI yellow card at Women's Tour Down Under

By
published

Team directors up in the air as to whether new system will improve safety

ALDINGA AUSTRALIA JANUARY 17 A general view of the peloton being involved in a crash during the 9th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2025 Stage 1 a 101 9km stage from Brighton to Snapper PointAldinga UCIWWT on January 17 2025 in Aldinga Australia Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
A crash during stage 2 of the Women's Tour Down Under was caused by a touch of wheels (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

After a trial period during the latter part of the 2024 season, the UCI has officially implemented a new system of punishments for safety rule infractions, and the first of the 'yellow card' penalties was given to Anna Badegruber during stage 2 of the women's Santos Tour Down Under.

The new scheme adds warnings to the usual fines given out to riders and teams for incidents such as sticky bottles, dangerous riding or driving and more. During the trial period, Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) earned the first yellow card for sitting up during a Tour de France Femmes bunch sprint. Even more were handed out during the Vuelta a España, but did not result in suspensions.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.