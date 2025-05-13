Recommended reading

Giro d'Italia 2025 penalties: Max Kanter given yellow card and relegated in Giro d'Italia stage 4 sprint

Welten also gets a yellow card after giving winning lead-out to Van Uden in Lecce

LECCE ITALY MAY 13 LR Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek Pink Leader Jersey stage winner Casper Van Uden of Netherlands and Team Picnic PostNL Max Kanter of Germany and Team XDS Astana and Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike sprint at finish line during the 108th Giro dItalia 2025 Stage 4 a 189km stage from Alberobello Pietramadre to Lecce UCIWT on May 13 2025 in Lecce Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Max Kanter (XDS Astana, third from right) was relegated and given a yellow card for an irregular sprint during stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
The UCI has been generous with handing out yellow cards in the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with four riders in danger of being disqualified from the race if they receive a second yellow card before the end of the race.

On stage 4 to Lecce, Max Kanter (XDS Astana) was relegated from fifth to 103rd place for barging into race leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) during the final kilometres. The German was also fined 500 CHF and lost 13 points toward the ciclamino jersey competition.

