Giro d'Italia 2025 penalties: Max Kanter given yellow card and relegated in Giro d'Italia stage 4 sprint

Max Kanter (XDS Astana, third from right) was relegated and given a yellow card for an irregular sprint during stage 4

The UCI has been generous with handing out yellow cards in the 2025 Giro d'Italia, with four riders in danger of being disqualified from the race if they receive a second yellow card before the end of the race.

On stage 4 to Lecce, Max Kanter (XDS Astana) was relegated from fifth to 103rd place for barging into race leader Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) during the final kilometres. The German was also fined 500 CHF and lost 13 points toward the ciclamino jersey competition.

In the same finish, Bram Welten (Picnic-PostNL) was also handed a yellow card for sitting up after dropping teammate and stage winner Casper van Uden off with 250 metres to go. Welten was given no other penalty for "decelerating during the final sprint and endangering other riders".

The jury's report also noted that a yellow card was incorrectly given to Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost). After reviewing the footage, Kasper Asgreen (also EF Education-EasyPost) was given a 500 CHF fine, docked 25 UCI points and given a yellow card for "disposing of bottle in a careless manner (thrown with excessive force at spectator and coming back on the road)".

The first yellow card of the Giro d'Italia was earned by Francesco Busatto (Intermarché-Wanty) for delivering a "blow from the elbow and blow from the head two times during the sprint" on the opening stage.

A UCI rule introduced after a trial of the yellow card system last year (2.12.007ter) states that "In case a licence-holder receives 2 yellow cards during the same event, they shall be excluded (in case of a stage race) from the event and be suspended for a period of 7 days".

Three yellow cards in 30 days will lead to a 14-day suspension, and six over 12 months will end in a 30-day suspension.

Only one UCI licence holder has been suspended so far as a result of the yellow card system - Joseba Etxaburu (Media/TV) earned two yellow cards during the Vuelta España Femenina and is suspended until May 16.

Four riders have earned two yellow cards this year: Alexys Brunel (TotalEnergies), Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Cedrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) and Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe). Only Brunel is at risk of suspension if he is handed a third during the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, as his first offence came on April 18.

