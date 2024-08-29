Yellow cards flow on stage 11 of Vuelta a España, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale get four

By
published

Cards largely handed out for obstruction after squad of race leader Ben O'Connor line front to try stem movement to break

PADRON SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Bruno Armirail of France and Ben OConnor of Australia and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Red Leader Jersey compete during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Day 11 a 1665km stage from Padron to Padron UCIWT on August 28 2024 in Padron Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
The peloton with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale at the front on stage 11 of La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new yellow cards got a work out on stage 11 of La Vuelta a España, with seven handed out and the bulk of those going to the team of race leader Ben O’Connor.

Fines and four yellow cards went to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale’s Victor Lafay, Bruno Armirail and Geoffrey Bouchard as well as sports director Cyril Dessel. Obstruction to prevent or delay the movement of another rider or vehicle was cited as the reason.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.