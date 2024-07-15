UCI confirm trial ban of team radio at 2024 summer races and yellow card punishment plans in 2025

By
published

341 crashes logged on UCI database as SafeR begins to study weekly cases

SAINTAMANDMONTROND FRANCE JULY 09 LR Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche Wanty Green Sprint Jersey during the 111th Tour de France 2024 Stage 10 a 1873km stage from Orleans to SaintAmandMontrond UCIWT on July 09 2024 in Orleans France Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Jasper Philipsen won stage 10 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The UCI will restrict the use of team radio and begin to symbolically punish riders with yellow cards from August 1 and impose sanctions in 2025 as the SafeR stakeholders group works to improve race safety.

The UCI tested the modification of the ‘three-kilometre’ rule, the point where times for the general classification and the simplification of calculating time gaps in sprint finishes, during the Tour de France and have decided to press on with more changes and trials in the final months of 2024.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.