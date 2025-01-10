Hands on bars: UCI bans celebrating behind winners, feeding outside feed zones in 2025 rules

This gesture will get a rider penalized from now on

Keep those hands on the bars, says the UCI to any riders tempted to celebrate a successful lead-out.

It has been common for teammates of a winner to celebrate with their hands off the bars in the chasing bunch, however, from January 1, 2025 onward, this could result in a fine of CHF 500 and relegation to last place in the group. Riders could also be given a yellow card which, in the event of multiple offences, could lead to a suspension from seven to 30 days.

In a revision of the "table of race incidents relating to road events" (2.12.007) the UCI added a new entry, section 5.2 that prohibits "rider decelerating during a sprint and endangering other riders (knowingly staying within the line of other riders, celebrating in the bunch, talking on the radio or taking hands off handlebars while in the bunch)".

During stage races, a violation of the rule could also see the rider lose 25% of their points in the points or mountains classification and relegation plus a yellow card.

Another rule prohibits riders from taking feeds from the roadside outside of designated feed zones, the UCI confirmed to Cyclingnews.

The rule changed the language so that race organisers are now required to have feed zones every 30-40 kilometres to facilitate feeding from the road sides.

"To clarify, recent updates to UCI Regulations (more specifically article 2.3.025) now stipulate that all feeding activities during races must occur within designated feeding zones only, and strictly by identifiable team members who hold a UCI licence," the UCI stated.

"These zones are clearly signposted and positioned approximately every 30 to 40 kilometers to ensure smooth and safe supply operations. This update aims to streamline feeding practices and enhance safety by restricting roadside feeding outside these specified zones."

Other new regulations for 2025 include prohibiting WorldTour and ProTeam men from competing as under-23s at the World Championships.