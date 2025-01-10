Hands on bars: UCI bans celebrating behind winners, feeding outside feed zones in 2025 rules

By
published

Part two of the new UCI rule changes for the coming season

Luke Lamperti celebrates behind teammate and stage winner Paul Magnier during the 2024 Tour of Oman
This gesture will get a rider penalized from now on

Keep those hands on the bars, says the UCI to any riders tempted to celebrate a successful lead-out.

It has been common for teammates of a winner to celebrate with their hands off the bars in the chasing bunch, however, from January 1, 2025 onward, this could result in a fine of CHF 500 and relegation to last place in the group. Riders could also be given a yellow card which, in the event of multiple offences, could lead to a suspension from seven to 30 days.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.