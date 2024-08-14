'Dangerous' lead-out lands Guarischi first yellow card under new UCI rule

By
published

‘She stopped cycling and started cheering in the microphone’ admit SD Worx-Protime

Charlotte Kool beats Lorena Wiebes in the sprint after Barbara Guarischi's lead out
Charlotte Kool beats Lorena Wiebes in the sprint after Barbara Guarischi's lead out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first UCI yellow card for dangerous riding has been awarded at the Tour de France Femmes, with Barbara Guarischi (SD Worx-Protime) warned for her actions during the stage 2 sprint.

The Italian lead-out specialist’s punishment was revealed in the official post-race communiqué, citing “improper conduct that endangers others in the final sprint” as per Article 2.12.007.8.2-1 of the UCI regulations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.