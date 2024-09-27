UCI unable to provide information on Muriel Furrer's fatal World Championships crash due to police investigation

Governing body says elite road races will go ahead this weekend on request of Furrer family

&#039;The UCI is respecting the wishes of the family by continuing to hold the World Championships&#039; said UCI sport manager Peter Van den Abeele
'The UCI is respecting the wishes of the family by continuing to hold the World Championships' said UCI sport manager Peter Van den Abeele (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI and the local organising committee at the Road World Championships in Zurich have said they are unable to provide any information on the circumstances of Muriel Furrer's fatal crash at the junior women's road race due to an ongoing police investigation.

Furrer was airlifted by helicopter to Zurich University Hospital after sustaining a serious head injury in a crash during Thursday's race. The Swiss rider, who raced at international level in road, cyclocross and mountain bike, died on Friday at the age of 18.

