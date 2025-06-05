Recommended reading

Tour de Suisse to use GPS trackers to alert organisers to crashes in wake of Swiss cycling tragedies

Men's and women's races will incorporate technology following the deaths of Gino Mäder and Muriel Furrer in recent years

The peloton in action at the 2024 Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Suisse will equip all bikes and vehicles in the race convoys at their men's and women's events this month with GPS trackers as a way of quickly alerting the organisers to crashes.

The move comes after the crashes and deaths of Gino Mäder at the 2023 Tour de Suisse and Muriel Furrer at the junior women's road race at the World Championships in Zürich last year. Tour de Suisse race director Olivier Senn was also the director of the latter event.

