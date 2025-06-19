Recommended reading

Ceremony for new memorial in Gino Mäder's honour held before Tour de Suisse stage 5

Memorial erected on Albulapass where Mäder had fatal crash two years ago in race

A new memorial to Gino Mäder has been unveiled (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Suisse organisation, riders and teams held a ceremony this morning before the stage 5 start in honour of a new memorial to Gino Mäder, who died after a crash in the same race two years ago.

The ceremony took place next to the memorial close to the top of the Albulapass, where Mäder was descending when he crashed on stage 5 of the 2023 race. He was 26.

