'Rider safety remains a top priority' - UCI aims to introduce GPS tracking for every rider ahead of World Championships

Following successful initiative at Tour de Suisse, new approach expected to be introduced at 2025 UCI Road World Championships in Kigali

WINTERTHUR SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 29 A general view of Silvan Dillier Marc Hirschi Johan Jacobs Stefan Kung Fabian Lienhard Mauro Schmid of Team Switzerland and the peloton observe a minute of silence in memory of Muriel Furrer who passed away during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships Zurich 2024 Mens Elite Road Race a 2739km one day race from Winterthur to Zurich on September 29 2024 in Winterthur Switzerland Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
A minutes silence for Muriel Furrer ahead of the men's elite road race at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the announcement from the Tour de Suisse that it would equip all bikes and vehicles in the race convoy with GPS trackers, the UCI has said it is also looking to deliver its own approach ahead of the 2025 Road World Championships in late September.

"The UCI welcomes the initiative of the Tour de Suisse organisers to introduce advanced rider tracking," said cycling's governing body in a statement this week. "Both parties are in contact to assess the outcomes of this implementation".

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

