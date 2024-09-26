Swiss rider Muriel Furrer in 'critical condition' at hospital after crash in junior women's road race

Switzerland's Muriel Furrer fell heavily Thursday morning in the women's junior road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich and was taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter.

According to a joint statement issued after the race by the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organizing Committee, Furrer "suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition".

"At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice," the statement read.

The 18-year-old was a double silver medallist in the time trial and road race at this year's Swiss road nationals. She also won the silver at the Swiss cyclocross nationals and bronze at the cross-country mountain bike event, both in junior divisions.

She competed earlier at the World Championships in the time trial and finished 44th.

The UCI, national governing body and championships organisers are "extremely concerned" by the situation and will provide updates when available.