Swiss rider Muriel Furrer in 'critical condition' at hospital after crash in junior women's road race

UCI, Swiss Cycling and Road World Championships organizers monitoring the situation

Muriel Furrer (Switzerland) in the women&#039;s junior time trial at 2024 UCI Road World Championships
Muriel Furrer (Switzerland) in the women's junior time trial at 2024 UCI Road World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Switzerland's Muriel Furrer fell heavily Thursday morning in the women's junior road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich and was taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter. 

According to a joint statement issued after the race by the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organizing Committee, Furrer "suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition".

