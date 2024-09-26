Swiss rider Muriel Furrer in 'critical condition' at hospital after crash in junior women's road race
UCI, Swiss Cycling and Road World Championships organizers monitoring the situation
Switzerland's Muriel Furrer fell heavily Thursday morning in the women's junior road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Zürich and was taken to hospital by an emergency helicopter.
According to a joint statement issued after the race by the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the Zurich 2024 Local Organizing Committee, Furrer "suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition".
"At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice," the statement read.
The 18-year-old was a double silver medallist in the time trial and road race at this year's Swiss road nationals. She also won the silver at the Swiss cyclocross nationals and bronze at the cross-country mountain bike event, both in junior divisions.
She competed earlier at the World Championships in the time trial and finished 44th.
The UCI, national governing body and championships organisers are "extremely concerned" by the situation and will provide updates when available.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).