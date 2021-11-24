The Halfords Black Friday sale is awash with budget-friendly electric bikes

We're getting to the point in the lead up to Black Friday where we stop counting down the days and start counting in hours instead and, given we're now so close to the big day, there aren't many retailers left to launch their Black Friday bike deals.

However, despite there being hundreds of Black Friday sales, thousands of cycling shoe deals including a standout Black Friday Adidas deal, and so many deals on cycling kit that even the rarely-discounted Castelli winter range is discounted , there aren't all too many Black Friday electric bikes floating around, nor are there many kids bikes.

At least, that's what we thought until we spotted the Halfords Black Friday sale, which is awash with electric hybrid bikes from Raleigh, Pendleton, as well as its in-house brands Boardman and Carrera. There's even an electric gravel bike among them, and if you head outside the parameters of the store's official 'Black Friday' section, there are discounted kids bikes, too.

Head straight to Halfords now to check it out, or scroll on down to see our five key picks from the sale.

Halfords aside for a moment, the reason for the lack of electric bikes and kids bikes is a simple result of supply and demand going wrong. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge surge in popularity in cycling; millions of people started cycling and demand naturally increased. Meanwhile, factories were forced to close and some remain that way today, resulting in a reduction in supply. As COVID-19 continues to force workers to isolate, a simple blip in the supply chain causes delays further downstream, and the end result is that bikes aren't being made as quickly as usual.

Couple that with the increased interest in cycling, the steadily ever-growing rise in popularity of electric bikes, and the impending arrival of Christmas, and you can see why e-bikes and kids bikes are in short supply, and that's why the Halfords sale has piqued our interest today.

That's not all the British store has discounted, either. There are deals on Halfords' own-brand repair stands, Topeak multi-tools, Aftershokz bone-conducting headphones, and even Garmin computers. However, many of the Garmin deals are bettered by Wiggle or Amazon, so use our Black Friday Garmin roundup to do your research if you're shopping in that segment.

Raleigh Felix Step-through Electric Hybrid Bike: £1,900.00 Raleigh Felix Step-through Electric Hybrid Bike: £1,900.00 £1,710.00

The Raleigh Felix is a step-thru hybrid built for the morning commute or a ride along the canal path with the family. It features a Bosch Active Line motor and a battery that'll combined will supply power for up to 60 miles of riding. There's a rear pannier rack for your luggage, mudguards to keep the spray off your feet, and even a kickstand to keep the bike upright when you arrive at your location.

Boardman ADV 8.9E Men's Adventure Electric Bike 2021: £2,799.00 Boardman ADV 8.9E Men's Adventure Electric Bike 2021: £2,799.00 £2,429.10

With sizes S, M and L available, this Boardman ADV is designed as a gravel bike with a 250w motor courtesy of Fazua's Evation system. It comes with a battery that'll keep you adventuring for up to 60 miles, and SRAM's Apex 1 groupset supplies 11-speed shifting as well as hydraulic disc brakes.

Boardman HYB 8.9E Womens Hybrid Electric Bike: £2,299.00 Boardman HYB 8.9E Womens Hybrid Electric Bike: £2,299.00 £1,979.10

The HYB 8.9E is a women's hybrid bike with a traditional double-triangle frame. There's an integrated Fazua Evation motor and battery which will provide 250w of power, 60nm of torque and 56 miles of range. It's rounded off by a Shimano Deore 10-speed groupset, Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and Schwalbe's durable 35mm Citizen K-Guard tyres.

£5.00 off selected kids bikes: From £25.00 £5.00 off selected kids bikes: From £25.00

As we've already mentioned, there isn't an abundance of kids bikes available this Black Friday, so to find a few discounted is a surprise. The deals aren't huge, but worth a look, especially if you're hunting for a balance bike to put under the Christmas tree.

Aftershokz Aeropex Bluetooth headphones: £149.95 Aftershokz Aeropex Bluetooth headphones: £149.95 £119.95

Aftershokz headphones are renowned for its bone-conducting technology, which means you don't need to plug or cover your ears in order to hear what's playing. That leaves your ears free to listen for traffic and stay aware of your surroundings. Halfords is currently offering the best price on these headphones in the UK, so a deal worth snapping up if you're in the market for some.

Check out our Black Friday roundups