The fastest bike in the world* just had its price SLASHED by over £3,000 for Black Friday

*According to our test, and only at 0º yaw

A blue and silver Cervelo S5 stands against a white wall
Most bike manufactures make some claim or other that their top end race bike is the fastest of the lot, usually without disclosing the test protocol. In order to cut through the marketing noise we took 11 superbikes to the wind tunnel ourselves to see which one actually was the fastest. 

This complements our other wind tunnel tests, where we've independently found which are the fastest helmets and the fastest wheels, as well as our lab test to find the fastest tyres

Cervélo S5 Force eTap AXS
UK: £9,599 £6,299.00 at Sigma Sports

£3,300 off - According to our tests, at 0º yaw (the angle the wind hits you) this is the fastest bike out there, and we tested basically the whole WorldTour stable. The faster you ride, the closer your yaw gets to zero too, so it becomes a positive feedback loop. 

Senior Tech Writer

