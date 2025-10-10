Tadej Pogačar heads into Il Lombardia looking for his fifth consecutive win – replicate his iconic 'hair-tufts' with the MET Trenta 3K Carbon helmet, it's got £80 off at Balfes Bikes

Tadej Pogačar has dominated the 2025 WorldTour season. Hoovering up race after race in style. The Slovenian has been on the podium of every race he's entered, and usually the top step, and won at La Flèche Wallonne, Strade Bianche and the Tour of Flanders. He won the Tour de France in a canter and claimed his second, and back-to-back UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda just a few weeks ago.

Pogačar heads to the final monument of the season, Il Lombardia, looking to end his year with another victory, as he targets a record-breaking fifth consecutive win in Italy this weekend.

For Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG and sponsors, the endless podiums are a marketing dream come true, with all things Pogačar in big demand, including the Slovenian's bikes, kit and apparel. Although channelling your inner Pogačar can be an expensive business, his 2025 Colnago V5Rs for example will cosy a wallet-busting £14,000+.

However, right now at Balfe's Bikes you can get one of Pogačar's most used helmets (and replicate those iconic 'hair-tufts') – the MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS has 26% off, taking it down to a bargain £219, and an £80 saving over the RRP of £299.

The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS doesn't quite cut as far as making it into our best road cycling helmet guide, and we awarded it a 4 out of 5 star score in our review, rating it as a very comfortable and well-ventilated helmet. However, its review price meant it fell short of the perfect score. So at this price, it's well worth consideration, and if it's good enough for a back-to-back World Champion...

Save 26% MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS : was £299 now £219.99 at balfesbikes.co.uk SAVE £80 on one of the best road cycling helmets, worn by Tour de France and back-to-back World Road champion Tadej Pogačar. The MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS helmet is engineered to be one of the most advanced road cycling helmets on the market, loaded with enhanced safety and performance features. It's available in four colours, including Pogačar white with various sizes from S-L, depending on the colour chosen. Read our full MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS review.

I own the MET Trenta, and I think it's one of the most stylish-looking cycling helmets around. It's also claimed to be one of the most advanced in terms of safety systems.

The Trenta features the MIPS AIR system, which is engineered to add protection and save weight. The MIPS AIR system is integrated into the padding of the Trenta 3K Carbon and is claimed to enable 10-15mm of relative movement between the energy-absorbing layer and the padding, designed to reduce rotational energies transferred to the head during specific angular impacts.

The Trenta 3K carbon cage is embedded into the helmet liner to enhance the performance of the shell and make it lightweight at just 225g in a Medium. There are 19 cooling vents on the Trenta, and these are paired with an internal engineered air channelling system to keep you cool and comfortable.

Tadej Pogačar wearing the World Championship Edition of the MET Trenta 3K Carbon at the 2024 edition of Il Lombardia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best MET Trenta 3K Carbon MIPS deals in your territory.

