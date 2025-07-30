Tour de France could return to L'Alpe d'Huez in 2026 after stages in the Massif Central and the Vosges mountains

113th edition of Le Tour to start in Barcelona with full route presentation scheduled for October 23

UAE Team Emirates - XRG team&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey (L) and Team Visma - Lease a bike team&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (R) cross the finish line hand in hand after the 10th stage of the 112th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 165.3 km between Ennezat and Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy, in central France, on July 14, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard are expected to again fifth for victory at the 2026 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dust has only just started to settle on the men's 2025 Tour de France, and already the first reports have emerged about the 2026 race route.

Among the rumours is a return to the Massif Central and the possibility of a stage finish on L'Alpe d'Huez and a mountain time trial on the Plateau de Solaison in the Haute-Savoie region.

