Recommended reading

'The podium is always the goal' – Primož Roglič leads balanced Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team at Tour de France on comeback from Giro disappointment

By published

Slovenian eyes ninth career Grand Tour top-three finish, with Florian Lipowitz and Aleksandr Vlasov as key climbing support

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe&#039;s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic greets the fans prior to the start of the 14th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 195kms from Treviso in Italy to Nova Gorica in Slovenia on May 24, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed the team that will assist Primož Roglič in his bid for a ninth career Grand Tour podium at the Tour de France, with rising German star Florian Lipowitz and experienced GT racer Aleksandr Vlasov as his mountain support.

Roglič's first Tour with the German team didn't go to plan last season as he crashed out on stage 12, but he's back in his second season with Red Bull with his eyes firmly set on the top three.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.