'The podium is always the goal' – Primož Roglič leads balanced Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team at Tour de France on comeback from Giro disappointment

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed the team that will assist Primož Roglič in his bid for a ninth career Grand Tour podium at the Tour de France, with rising German star Florian Lipowitz and experienced GT racer Aleksandr Vlasov as his mountain support.

Roglič's first Tour with the German team didn't go to plan last season as he crashed out on stage 12, but he's back in his second season with Red Bull with his eyes firmly set on the top three.

He'll start as one of the top five favourites, alongside Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), and the former's teammate João Almeida.

"A four-time Vuelta winner and Giro d’Italia champion, Roglič is one of the most successful Grand Tour riders of his generation – and he has a clear goal: securing his ninth Grand Tour podium," said the team in their roster announcement.

Roglič hasn't raced since crashing out of the Giro d'Italia in May, but the German team are confident they are coming into the Tour having left no stone unturned, with their versatile team allowing them to chase stages alongside the yellow jersey.

"We’re heading into this Tour extremely well prepared. Every stage has been reconned, analyzed, and simulated," said Chief of Sports, Rolf Aldag.

"Our team strength will be especially critical in the first half of the race – five riders are dedicated to guiding our three climbers safely toward the Pyrenees. In the high mountains, individual class will make the difference. That’s our race plan – and our guiding principle for the next three weeks.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having admittedly got things wrong in 2024 and arrived at the Tour "mentally cooked", the eight riders have had bespoke preparations for cycling's biggest race, Aldag said. Options have ranged from "race intensity" to spending at altitude – such as Roglič up in Tignes – while others have spent more recovery time with their families.

"With Primož, we have the luxury of having one of the most successful Grand Tour riders in our team. He’s focused, motivated, and in top form," said Aldag. "When Primož Roglič lines up for a Grand Tour, the podium is always the goal.

"To get there, we’ve taken a very individualized approach to preparing all eight riders. Everyone is arriving in the best possible shape."

After finishing third at the Critérium du Dauphiné behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike), Lipowitz has taken another step up following his seventh-place finish on debut at the Vuelta last season.

Lipowitz has experience supporting Roglič at that race en route to overall victory, so he will become a key asset throughout the three weeks, especially once the Tour heads into the high mountains.

To get there, Red Bull have brought several Classics riders and a sprint train for Jordi Meeus, to both chase stages, and ensure Roglič has the best chance of staying protected and safe in what will be a hectic opening nine days of flat and punchy racing.

Former Champs Élysées sprint winner Meeus is fresh off the back of wins at the Tour de Suisse and Copenhagen Sprint, but will have his work cut out trying to defeat the likes of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) and Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep).

Meeus will have the support of two more Tour debutants, Laurence Pithie and Mick van Dijke, with Danny van Poppel and Gianni Moscon making up the rest of the sprint train.

Red Bull-Bora-Hasgrohe have set their sights on balance at this year's Tour, with options for each and every stage, and that core climbing trio focused on helping Roglič chase a first podium at the Tour since 2020, when Pogačar snatched the yellow jersey from him at the last possible moment.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's 2025 Tour de France team

Primož Roglič

Florian Lipowitz

Jordi Meeus

Gianni Moscon

Laurence Pithie

Mick van Dijke

Danny van Poppel

Aleksandr Vlasov

The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.