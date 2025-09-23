'She suffered abrasions all over her body' – Belgium's Justine Ghekiere out of World Championships following 60kph crash

By published

Belgian elite women's team down to four riders without national champion and 2024 world champion Lotte Kopecky

CHATEL LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Justine Ghekiere of Belgium and Team AG Insurance - Soudal competes in the chase group during the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 9 a 124.1km stage from Praz-sur-Arly to Chatel Les Portes du Soleilon 1298m / #UCIWWT / August 03, 2025 in Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Belgian national champion Justine Ghekiere in action at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's Justine Ghekiere has pulled out of the women's road race at the Rwanda Road World Championships after failing to recover from a 60kph crash at the recent Grand Prix Stuttgart & Region race.

Ghekiere is the current Belgian national champion and a talented climber. In the absence of 2024 world champion Lotte Kopecky, Ghekiere was expected to lead the Belgian team in Saturday's 164.6km race around the Kigali hills. In her absence, the team will now line up with just four riders.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.