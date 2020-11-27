Seven must-see Black Friday electric bike deals
There are plenty of Black Friday electric bikes out there, but here are our top picks
Black Friday has finally arrived, and while today marks the biggest day of discounts all year, here at Cyclingnews, we've been busy seeking the best Black Friday bike deals throughout the past month, cutting through the noise in order to find the best savings.
While our aim is to separate the biggest bargains from the deals you probably ought to avoid, we've discovered an abundance of staggeringly good deals. From the countless discounts out there, we have managed to classify in excess of 175 cycling deals into our main deals roundup, 22 Black Friday gravel bikes and a further 27 Black Friday electric bikes.
For those who have been considering the potential of adding an e-bike to their fleet, now is the time to transact. There are tremendous deals on battery-assisted bikes this Black Friday, all featuring the latest mid-drive motors and battery packs, which deliver a rewardingly natural riding experience.
So to help you save even more time in your hunt for new bike day, here are seven bikes that we think are must-see deals. However, if you do want to dive deeper into the sales, head over to our Black Friday electric bikes roundup.
Black Friday electric bikes: USA
Orbea Gain M20I | 36% off at Jenson USA
Was $5,799.00 | Now $3,699.99
A stunning Spanish e-bike. That is exactly what the Orbea Gain M20i is. It combines lightweight, strong and ride-compliant carbon-fibre construction with a 250W mid-drive motor. Drawing energy from a 250Wh Panasonic battery pack, you will ride further on this e-bike than many others, due to its light 8lb frame-and-motor mass.View Deal
Pinarello Dyodo Gravel | 30% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $8,000.00 | Now $5,600.00
The gravel version of Pinarello’s Dyodo e-bike uses a 250W mid-drive motor and battery system but features a few all-terrain riding upgrades. Rolling Vittoria Terreno Zero 650b x 47mm rubber, it offers better stability and ride quality when journeying on those corrugated gravel roads that lead to great adventure. It is also fitted with an aero cockpit and seat post, to ensure that you grind those gravel miles most efficiently – which is always the case, with an e-bike.View Deal
Pinarello Dyodo | 19% off at Competitive Cyclist
Was $7,999.00 | Now $6,500.00
Desirable Italian design meets pedal-assistance and battery innovation. This Pinarello is hard to distinguish as an e-bike and that is a credit to the design team. Its ebikemotion X35 mid-drive motor and battery-pack have been meticulously integrated to the overall frame construction. There is 250W worth of assistance on offer, which should power you through the worst headwinds, and up the steepest climbs, with aplomb. View Deal
Black Friday electric bikes: UK
Superior eRX 650 | 50% off at Wiggle UK
Was £2,399.99 | Now £1,199.99
Want a properly budget electric bike that isn't going to fall apart after the first ride? This eRX 650 from Superior will do the trick. A small amount of front suspension will smooth the bumpy terrain, while the eight-speed Shimano groupset and Shimano STEPS motor will keep you rolling over whatever hills your ride has in store. Only available in L and XL.View Deal
BMC Alpenchallenge AMP City Two | 25% off at Pure Electric
Was £3,299.00 | Now £2,475.00
Save over £800 on this hybrid electric bike from BMC, engineered for urban riding. It's powered by a Shimano STEPS E-1600 motor, combined with 5-speed internal gearing and a carbon belt drive for low maintenance, and finished with hydraulic disc brakes for expert stopping power. The same deal is also available on the BMC Alpenchallenge AMP City Two in Red.View Deal
Cannondale Supersix Evo Neo 3 | 20% off on Cyclestore
Was £3,599.99 | Now £2,879.99
One of the fastest bikes you can buy just got faster. Made from Cannondale's BallisTec Carbon, an Ebikemotion X35 gives your legs a bit of added help. If you ride a size large, this is a hard one to pass up.
Forme Thorpe E Fauza | 19% off at Tredz
Was £4,200.00 | Now £3,399.00
This e-bike uses the renowned German Fazua mid-drive motor system. Rated at up to 400W of assistance and capable of 60Nm worth of torque output, the Forme Thorpe deliver a potent ride without additional powertrain mass. To account for its high-performance riding potential the Forme Thorpe secures its rear wheel via a 12mm thru-axle and has frame and fork clearance for up to 32mm width tyres.View Deal
