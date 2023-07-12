Seven great Garmin deals from the Amazon Prime Day sales

From the mountain passes of the Tour de France to local sportives, Garmin cycling computers have been easily recognizable on cyclists' bikes for many years now. Fast forward to the present day and Garmin has an ever-expanding range of smart GPS computers, smartwatches and peripheral tech to suit a range of sports and activities.

There are some solid Amazon Prime Day deals to be had on Garmin computers and watches if you are in the market for a new unit. All Garmin products can be paired and used with the Garmin Connect app and the system and day-to-day usability is excellent to live with. I myself have used a Garmin computer for years.

We are working hard to keep you updated with the latest deals on our Amazon Prime live page, but we have listed some of the standout deals below for you to look at. If you are interested you can also head to our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub to take a look for a load more discounted items. We also have our Wahoo deals spotlight page if you fancy checking out the competition.

Quick Prime Day picks

USA Deals

UK Deals

Garmin deals for Amazon Prime Day

Garmin Edge 530: Up to 38% off USA: $289.99 $249.99 at Amazon

UK: £259.99 £159.99 at Amazon Garmin's popular button-operated 530 computer includes much of the functionality of the higher-spec touchscreen models, it has mapping and a colour screen. It links up via BLE or ANT+ there's also the handy ClimbPro feature to aid your climbing performances

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle: Up to 43% off USA: $699.99 $399.99 at Amazon

UK: £519.99 £299.99 at Wiggle The 1030 is a range-topping computer from Garmin that's currently heavily discounted with close to 50% off. The 1030 is a physically larger unit than the 530 above but is packed with tech.

Garmin Enduro: 51% off USA: $799.99 $394.00 at Amazon

UK: N/A $350 off the standard Garmin Connect price really isn't to be sniffed at! Specifically designed for endurance athletes, with solar charging and a battery life of up to 300 hrs, it can keep track of your hydration, respiration rate, oxygen levels and all the usual stats too.

Garmin Forerunner 745: Up to 44% off USA: N/A

UK: £309.95 £229.99 at Amazon Although the Garmin Forerunner 745 is aimed at triathletes and runners, there are pre-loaded activity profiles to suit these sports as well as contactless pay, there's even VO2 Max data alongside a host of fitness and health tracking tools. The watch carries a much lighter discount for the UK, but we have included a link.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: Up to 51% off USA: $749.99 $379.99 at Amazon

UK: N/A An ideal multisport watch, much like the standard Fenix 6, but with some added features. More internal storage, fall detection and the ability to track water intake to name a few, plus solar charging. Ideal if you're heading into the wilderness for some bikepacking adventuring.

Garmin Forerunner 55: Up to 36% off at Amazon USA: NA

UK: £179.99 £114.99 at Amazon The Forerunner 55 offers simple and easy-to-use running tools to help you tackle your workouts. There is a running PacePro feature to help you plan your efforts and Garmin coach training plans.

Garmin Varia UT800 Headlight: Up to 33% off USA: $149.99 $99.99 at Jenson USA

UK: £149.99 £119.99 at Wiggle The Varia UT800 links up with your Edge cycling computer, allowing you to control it from your head unit. The Edge also allows the Varia light to vary its output with speed and ambient light conditions, so it will project further ahead as you ride faster, with up to 800 lumens output.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: Up to 29% off USA: $220.33 $155.52 at Amazon

UK: £169.99 £119.99 at Amazon The Garmin Edge 130 Plus is a great entry-level computer, or the perfect choice if you don't want so many features. Lots of pro riders are also turning to it for racing because it's smaller and more aerodynamic than larger models.

Other Prime day deals