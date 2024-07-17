Second chance! Garmin Edge 1030 Plus back to lowest-ever price in Prime Day final flourish

Hit the ground running with 44% off the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle which contains everything you need to train, explore and race

Garmin Edge 1030 and accessories
(Image credit: Josh Ross)
The Amazon Prime Day sales are really keeping us here at Cyclingnews HQ on our toes. The sale is entering its final hours, and as is often the case, the final flourish is fraught with items that have sold out. 

We thought that was the case with the Edge 1030 Plus Bundle, which excited us all with a sizeable 44% discount throughout the day's first sale, before bumping back up to a higher price. You could still buy it, but you'd have been a fool to do so given it had sat at such a discount just hours earlier. 

Save 44%- The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is packed with features and still stands up against the competition. With the included accessories it's a great buy if you don't want to splash out the extra cash on the newer 1040 and 1050 models. 

This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for this package. There's too much to cover here so check out our in-depth review if you are considering making a purchase. 

29% off - For the money I don't think you can go wrong with the HRM Dual. If you're looking for a dependable heart rate monitor that just works, I'd recommend it. 

22% off - This is exactly the same item, just for our US readers. Garmin claims a lifespan of three and a half years for the computer, though this all depends on your usage of course. Top tip, if it doesn't come with one, invest in the correct small screwdriver straight away to make battery changes a breeze.

Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.