Second chance! Garmin Edge 1030 Plus back to lowest-ever price in Prime Day final flourish

The Amazon Prime Day sales are really keeping us here at Cyclingnews HQ on our toes. The sale is entering its final hours, and as is often the case, the final flourish is fraught with items that have sold out.

We thought that was the case with the Edge 1030 Plus Bundle, which excited us all with a sizeable 44% discount throughout the day's first sale, before bumping back up to a higher price. You could still buy it, but you'd have been a fool to do so given it had sat at such a discount just hours earlier.

But we were wrong! Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon has either found more stock to sell, or simply decided that it needs rid of the few it does have remaining. That means, luckily for anyone who missed out on the opportunity, you get a second bite at the cherry.

44% off Edge 1030 Plus Bundle at Amazon

This is a deal that's specific to the USA, so UK readers should head to our Prime Day Garmin roundup to see the latest offers across the entire Garmin range.

The Edge 1030 Plus is one of Garmin's best bike computers, but now that the Edge 1040 and 1050 models are on the market, it's available at a more accessible price point. Make no bones about it though, this is still a highly capable touchscreen computer that's packed full of features.

This bundle includes the Edge 1030 unit itself, Garmin Speed and Cadence sensors, a Garmin HRM Dual heart rate monitor (strap included), mounts, tether cable, and USB charging cable. Every accessory you could wish for in one solid bundle.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus bundle: $699.99 $389.99 at Amazon

Save 44%- The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is packed with features and still stands up against the competition. With the included accessories it's a great buy if you don't want to splash out the extra cash on the newer 1040 and 1050 models. This is close to the lowest price we've ever seen for this package. There's too much to cover here so check out our in-depth review if you are considering making a purchase.

Accessory deals

You may have a bike computer you're already very happy with, so I've included USA and UK deals for my favourite heart rate monitor and strap which you can use with a range of computers, in case you are in the market.

The Garmin HRM has been my go-to for years and I'm currently on my second unit. I purchased my last one during an Amazon sale last year. It's more than half the price compared to some of the competition and I like its comfortable strap and dependable performance.

Garmin HRM Dual: £58.89 £41.99 at Amazon

29% off - For the money I don't think you can go wrong with the HRM Dual. If you're looking for a dependable heart rate monitor that just works, I'd recommend it.

Garmin HRM Dual: $69.99 $54.50 at Amazon

22% off - This is exactly the same item, just for our US readers. Garmin claims a lifespan of three and a half years for the computer, though this all depends on your usage of course. Top tip, if it doesn't come with one, invest in the correct small screwdriver straight away to make battery changes a breeze.