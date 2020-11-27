Save on Gore cycling clothing in the Amazon Black Friday sale

If you are a keen follower of the Gore brand, Amazon has some Black Friday cycling deals that might pique your interest.

Much is expected from Amazon regarding Black Friday, and they have delivered. Gore has a deserved reputation as one of the most desirable outdoor apparel brands, for those riders who require technical garments that perform in testing winter conditions.

As temperatures plummet and wind chill challenges your riding commitment, Gore’s advanced fabrics have always been the answer. For those riders who don’t wish to sacrifice their outdoor training time and mileages during the peak of winter, there are few brands offering the diversity of cycling gear for all weather conditions.

There are great Black Friday cycling clothing deals, so if you want to head straight there and do the deal hunting for yourself, be our guest:

However, in order to save you time, we've picked out some real Gore highlights and rounded them up below.

Gore G3 Windstopper Phantom | 41% off

Was £159.99 | Now £95.19

The G3 is a robust yet lightweight convertible jacket, for those blustery and freezing morning rides. It uses Gore’s polyester fabric to create a windproof and water-repelling outer shell. With detachable sleeves, you have the option to reconfigure the G3 into a short-sleeve jacket if weather conditions improve. There is also a tri-pocket rear stowage panel.View Deal

Gore GT Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket | 27% off

Was £229.99 | Now £168.67

This is a great riding jacket for all conditions. It is constructed from the brand’s proven Gore-Tex fabric and offers outstanding waterproof properties. For those riders who aren’t afraid of logging their outdoor training miles in the rain, the G5 is a great training garment. Windproofing is excellent too, reducing the potential of brutal wind chill, when riding in challenging climatic conditions, during a high-speed descent.View Deal

Gore C3 Leg Warmers | 40% off

Was £54.99 | Now £32.72

Whether you ride high- or low-cadence, exposed legs are a large surface area to become frigid. To make your single-digit temperature ride that more bearable, are Gore’s leg warmers. Made from 100% polyester and trimmed with silicon grip inserts to keep them from slipping during a ride, these are wonderfully ergonomic leg warmers. Distinctively shaped for right and left legs, these Gore warmers also have zippers for convenience.View Deal

Gore Vest | 41% off

Was £89.99 | Now £53.54

If you seek a foldable vest, Gore’s C3 features all the convenience without compromise. It has a fitted cut to ensure you don’t suffer unwanted aerodynamic drag, due to a baggy fit. Beyond the bike-specific cut, the C3 vest is lightweight and robust enough to keep wind out and light rain from soaking you through. Best of all is the low weight and fabric that is constructed and stitched in a such a manner, to allow for very easy folding, when not in use.View Deal

Gore R3 Jersey | 31% off

Was £124.99 | Now £80.46

This is Gore’s dynamic cool weather riding jersey. It secures rider comfort in terms of temperature insulation, with the brand’s Windstopper fabric technology. This delivers both windproofing and a credible degree of water repelling properties, if you do encounter a light downpour. Fit and comfort levels are excellent, thanks to a considered design with stretch inserts and seam-free sides, allowing you freedom of movement when riding.View Deal

Gore Long Sleeve Shirt | 31% off

Was £69.99 | Now £48.44

The Gore long sleeve jersey is idea for riding on those days which aren’t quite artic. It uses a selection of Gore’s finest fabric to facilitate optimal moisture wicking and allow for generous airflow. This makes Gore’s long sleeve jersey great for riding on cool mornings, which inevitably warm-up later in the day. Fit remains secure, even during high-cadence riding or when climbing out of the saddle, thanks to an elastic waistband and sleeve cuffs.View Deal

Gore-Tex Infinium Gloves | 35% off

Was £39.99 | Now £26.05

Keeping your hands warm are crucial when riding in cold conditions. Without dexterous finger mobility, you risk being incapable of correctly modulating your bike’s braking on a descent, in freezing weather. The Gore-Tex Infinium gloves keep windchill from numbing your fingers and accomplish that protection from the elements, without creating an ungainly glove. Clever ergonomics and a four-way stretch fabric design allow for freedom of movement and decent breathability too.View Deal

