Save on Gore cycling clothing in the Amazon Black Friday sale
Black Friday deals on Gore bike gear arrive at the perfect time for your winter training needs.
If you are a keen follower of the Gore brand, Amazon has some Black Friday cycling deals that might pique your interest.
Much is expected from Amazon regarding Black Friday, and they have delivered. Gore has a deserved reputation as one of the most desirable outdoor apparel brands, for those riders who require technical garments that perform in testing winter conditions.
As temperatures plummet and wind chill challenges your riding commitment, Gore’s advanced fabrics have always been the answer. For those riders who don’t wish to sacrifice their outdoor training time and mileages during the peak of winter, there are few brands offering the diversity of cycling gear for all weather conditions.
There are great Black Friday cycling clothing deals, so if you want to head straight there and do the deal hunting for yourself, be our guest:
However, in order to save you time, we've picked out some real Gore highlights and rounded them up below.
Gore G3 Windstopper Phantom | 41% off
Was £159.99 | Now £95.19
The G3 is a robust yet lightweight convertible jacket, for those blustery and freezing morning rides. It uses Gore’s polyester fabric to create a windproof and water-repelling outer shell. With detachable sleeves, you have the option to reconfigure the G3 into a short-sleeve jacket if weather conditions improve. There is also a tri-pocket rear stowage panel.View Deal
Gore GT Gore-Tex Trail Hooded Jacket | 27% off
Was £229.99 | Now £168.67
This is a great riding jacket for all conditions. It is constructed from the brand’s proven Gore-Tex fabric and offers outstanding waterproof properties. For those riders who aren’t afraid of logging their outdoor training miles in the rain, the G5 is a great training garment. Windproofing is excellent too, reducing the potential of brutal wind chill, when riding in challenging climatic conditions, during a high-speed descent.View Deal
Gore C3 Leg Warmers | 40% off
Was £54.99 | Now £32.72
Whether you ride high- or low-cadence, exposed legs are a large surface area to become frigid. To make your single-digit temperature ride that more bearable, are Gore’s leg warmers. Made from 100% polyester and trimmed with silicon grip inserts to keep them from slipping during a ride, these are wonderfully ergonomic leg warmers. Distinctively shaped for right and left legs, these Gore warmers also have zippers for convenience.View Deal
Gore Vest | 41% off
Was £89.99 | Now £53.54
If you seek a foldable vest, Gore’s C3 features all the convenience without compromise. It has a fitted cut to ensure you don’t suffer unwanted aerodynamic drag, due to a baggy fit. Beyond the bike-specific cut, the C3 vest is lightweight and robust enough to keep wind out and light rain from soaking you through. Best of all is the low weight and fabric that is constructed and stitched in a such a manner, to allow for very easy folding, when not in use.View Deal
Gore R3 Jersey | 31% off
Was £124.99 | Now £80.46
This is Gore’s dynamic cool weather riding jersey. It secures rider comfort in terms of temperature insulation, with the brand’s Windstopper fabric technology. This delivers both windproofing and a credible degree of water repelling properties, if you do encounter a light downpour. Fit and comfort levels are excellent, thanks to a considered design with stretch inserts and seam-free sides, allowing you freedom of movement when riding.View Deal
Gore Long Sleeve Shirt | 31% off
Was £69.99 | Now £48.44
The Gore long sleeve jersey is idea for riding on those days which aren’t quite artic. It uses a selection of Gore’s finest fabric to facilitate optimal moisture wicking and allow for generous airflow. This makes Gore’s long sleeve jersey great for riding on cool mornings, which inevitably warm-up later in the day. Fit remains secure, even during high-cadence riding or when climbing out of the saddle, thanks to an elastic waistband and sleeve cuffs.View Deal
Gore-Tex Infinium Gloves | 35% off
Was £39.99 | Now £26.05
Keeping your hands warm are crucial when riding in cold conditions. Without dexterous finger mobility, you risk being incapable of correctly modulating your bike’s braking on a descent, in freezing weather. The Gore-Tex Infinium gloves keep windchill from numbing your fingers and accomplish that protection from the elements, without creating an ungainly glove. Clever ergonomics and a four-way stretch fabric design allow for freedom of movement and decent breathability too.View Deal
Quick Black Friday deals
Today's best deals: USA
- Rei: 28% off Tacx Neo 2T Smart
$1400.00| $999.99
- Amazon: 50% off Garmin Instinct smartwatch |
$299.99| $149.99
- Jenson USA: 44% off Castelli Pro rain jacket
$249.99| $139.99
- Rapha: 50% off Women's Souplesse Race Cape |
$295.00| $147.50
- Competitive Cyclist: 29% off Shimano S-Phyre thermal gloves
$90.00| $64.95
- Rei: Cannondale Topstone Ultegra RX 2
$3,300.00| $2,804.73 | 15% off
- Oakley: 30% off new Sutro Lite sunglasses | $176.00 | $123.20
- Chain Reaction Cycles: LifeLine 18-piece tool kit
$73.99| $49.99 | 32% off
- ProBikeKit: Continental GP5000 road tyre
$79.49| $39.00 | 51% off
- Wiggle: Fizik R4B Road Shoes
$200.00| $114.00 | 43% off
Today's best deals: UK
- Amazon: 23% off Garmin Forerunner 35 |
£129.99| £99.99
- Argos: GoPro Hero7 White for £99.99
- Wiggle: 35% off Prime carbon wheels, tyres and tubeless sealant at £499.99
- Oakley: 20% off new Sutro Lite sunglasses |
£143.00| £114.40
- ProBikeKit: 300-lumen rear Lezyne light for under £35.00
- Tredz: 10% off Blackburn Mag 5 turbo trainer |
£139.99| £125.99
- Wiggle: Muc-Off Cleaning kit | 40% off at just £17.99
- Chain Reaction Cycles: 50% off Mobi V-15 bike pressure washer | £49.99
More Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike deals: All things cycling this Black Friday
- Black Friday road bikes: Drop-bar Black Friday deals
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget this Black Friday
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Black Friday deals on footwear
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to Black Friday savings this November
- Black Friday wheel deals: Some wheelie good Black Friday deals
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price this Black Friday
- Rapha Black Friday: Black Friday deals on the British clothing brand
- Black Friday Specialized bikes: Black Friday deals on all things Specialized
- Black Friday Trek bikes: Discounts on Trek's range of road and mountain bikes
- Wiggle Black Friday: One of the world's biggest Black Friday cycling sales
- Jenson USA Black Friday: Black Friday deals at USA's go-to cycling retailer
- Black Friday mountain bikes: Deals from our friends over at Bike Perfect
- Black Friday commuter bike deals: Get yourself to work and back on a budget
- Black Friday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Black Friday smartwatch deals: Pay for your coffee, track your workouts, control your music and even tell the time
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.