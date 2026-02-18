'I can't make excuses' – Remco Evenepoel suffers shock major time loss at UAE Tour but Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe stress they will not make major drama out of setback

Belgian loses 2:04 to stage winner Antonio Tiberi, DS says he was 'maybe a bit too enthusiastic at the beginning'

2026 UAE Tour stage 3: Remco Evenepoel (r) struggles on the final climb
2026 UAE Tour stage 3: Remco Evenepoel (r) struggles on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Remco Evenepoel reached his soigneurs past the finish after getting dropped and losing more than two minutes on stage 3 of the UAE Tour, his overwhelming emotion was surely disappointment - but there was frustration too, as perhaps became clear when he berated a cameraman who was in his way as he stopped and then rode swiftly back to his team van.

Evenepoel had started the day in the red leader's jersey and on a big high after winning the stage 2 time trial. But his GC bid evaporated, and his joy turned to rage on the final seven kilometres of Jebel Mobrah, where Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain Victorious) surprised the top favourites and won the stage, also taking over red.

Despite impressing in his early days with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe and already winning six races, Lodewyck admitted that he had been fearing for Evenepoel on this stage, without an altitude camp yet in his legs – he'll only head for the high ground of Mount Teide, alongside Florian Lipowitz, after his week of racing in the UAE.

In what was a chance to show the likes of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) that he is only improving as a threat for the Tour de France yellow jersey, Evenepoel has come up short by some distance. But it is still very early in the season, as his DS notes, with more than enough time to try and rectify his ability on the longest, steepest climbs.

