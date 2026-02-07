'I do this sport because I love it' – Amanda Spratt still finding new adventures in retirement season and 20th year of racing in Europe

News
By published

Despite her imminent retirement, the Australian remains last focused on racing in 2026

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Lidl - Trek reacts after the 10th Mapei Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2026, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 141.2km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWWT / on January 31, 2026 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Con Chronis/Getty Images)
Spratt kicked off her final season in Australia, and is now in the UAE (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Amanda Spratt announced her retirement at the start of the year you might think she'd spend the season doing things for the final time, but in an odd twist she is currently riding the UAE Tour Women for the first time in her long career.

With all its glittering high rise buildings and choking traffic, the UAE is modernity itself, but despite only being in its fourth edition, the UAE Tour Women is a throwback to a time Spratt remembers well.

Since her arrival in professional cycling's heartland Spratt has built an impressive palmarès, with 2018 and 2019 the stand out years. In those two seasons she won a stage of the Giro d'Italia, leading the race for a day before finishing third overall behind team mate Annemiek van Vleuten, repeating the feat the following year.

UDINE, ITALY - JULY 14: Podium / Anna Van Der Breggen of The Netherlanda and Boels Dolmans Cycling Team / Annemiek Van Vleuten of The Netherlands and Team Mitchelton Scott Pink Leader Jersey / Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott / Celebration / Miss / Hostess / during the 30th Tour of Italy 2019 - Women, Stage 10 a 120km stage from San Vito al Tagliamento to Udine 138m / Giro Rosa / #GiroRosa / @GiroRosaIccrea / on July 14, 2019 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Spratt on the Giro podium in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

She won the four-day Emakumeen Bira, the second and third of her three Tour Down Under GC titles and there was a hatful of podiums too, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and two at the World Championships chief among them. But when asked what was her greatest achievement, Spratt didn't focus on one event.

"For sure my longevity in the sport. I think there's not that many riders that have raced for so many years and across the top teams, I'm really proud of that and the way I've come had several roles," she said.

"I've been that young rider who doesn't know anything to a domestique helping the leader, to leader and now supporting the younger riders, that's an achievement in itself. Results wise 2018 and 2019 were my biggest year, they're some of my proudest results."

When anyone announces their retirement, the first question they're often asked is 'why?'

"It just felt like the right time, it's not that I'm not liking it anymore, I just felt like it's a nice point in my career to stop, I still love the sport, I still love racing, for sure I want to stay in the sport moving forward," Spratt explains. "There are these amazing young riders coming through and it's getting harder and harder and I just feel like it's my time to take a step back.

"I really like the idea of finishing when I want to finish, on my own terms and when I'm still going well, all of those factors made the decision kind of easy and I'm really happy that I could announce it at the beginning of the season and enjoy the Australian races with many of my fans and family."

While the future remains uncertain, Spratt saying she owes herself time to breathe, she has taken the UCI's sports director's course, so that may be one avenue for the future. In the short term, though, there's the small factor of Sunday's final UAE Tour stage to the top of Jebel Hafeet, where one of the teams's young riders, Niamh Fisher-Black is sure to benefit from Spratt's experience.

Owen Rogers

Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.