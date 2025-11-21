Jannik Steimle and Jonas Gregaard add names to retirement class of 2025 after 11-year pro careers with 'chaos, stress, joy, and heartbreaks'

Dane competed in all three Grand Tours across three teams and follows Elia Viviani as second Lotto rider to end career

L&amp;apos;ANGLIRU, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 05: Jonas Gregaard of Denmark and Team Lotto crosses the finish line during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Stage 13 a 203.7km stage from Cabezon de la Sal to L&amp;apos;Angliru 1556m / #UCIWT / on September 05, 2025 in L&amp;apos;Angliru, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Jonas Gregaard (Lotto) rides at 2025 Vuelta a España, which marked the final race of his 11-year career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jannik Steimle (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Jonas Gregaard (Lotto) confirmed plans for retirement from pro careers this week, both having raced on the pro level for 11 years.

Steimle, a 29-year-old from Germany, was reported by home newspaper Der Teckbote and then VeloPro to have not received an offer to return to Q36.5 for a third season, while Danish rider Gregaard, also 29, announced on social media his decision on Friday morning to close this chapter of his career and look for new opportunities.

"After many years as a professional cyclist, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from the sport. This has been a journey that has taken me through every Grand Tour, across countless roads, and into moments I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life." Gregaard wrote on Instagram.

"A special thank you to my family and friends. Your support has been the foundation beneath everything. You’ve stood by me through the chaos, the stress, the joy, and the heartbreaks that come with this sport. I’m endlessly grateful.

"Choosing to retire hasn’t been easy, but it’s the right decision for many reasons. My body and my mental health have told me it’s time - and I’ve learned how important it is to listen to that. Cycling demands everything, and right now I need to give something back to myself."

The Dane's pro career saw him rise to Astana as a neo-pro in 2018 and remain on the WorldTour squad through 2021, then go to ProTeams Uno-X and Lotto. A versatile rider with a stage podium two years ago at Volta Valenciana, each team gave him a spot on a Grand Tour roster, the last two years competing for Lotto at the Vuelta a España, for a completion of all three events.

