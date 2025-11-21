Jannik Steimle and Jonas Gregaard add names to retirement class of 2025 after 11-year pro careers with 'chaos, stress, joy, and heartbreaks'

Jonas Gregaard (Lotto) rides at 2025 Vuelta a España, which marked the final race of his 11-year career

Jannik Steimle (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) and Jonas Gregaard (Lotto) confirmed plans for retirement from pro careers this week, both having raced on the pro level for 11 years.

Steimle, a 29-year-old from Germany, was reported by home newspaper Der Teckbote and then VeloPro to have not received an offer to return to Q36.5 for a third season, while Danish rider Gregaard, also 29, announced on social media his decision on Friday morning to close this chapter of his career and look for new opportunities.

"After many years as a professional cyclist, I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from the sport. This has been a journey that has taken me through every Grand Tour, across countless roads, and into moments I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life." Gregaard wrote on Instagram.

"A special thank you to my family and friends. Your support has been the foundation beneath everything. You’ve stood by me through the chaos, the stress, the joy, and the heartbreaks that come with this sport. I’m endlessly grateful.

"Choosing to retire hasn’t been easy, but it’s the right decision for many reasons. My body and my mental health have told me it’s time - and I’ve learned how important it is to listen to that. Cycling demands everything, and right now I need to give something back to myself."

The Dane's pro career saw him rise to Astana as a neo-pro in 2018 and remain on the WorldTour squad through 2021, then go to ProTeams Uno-X and Lotto. A versatile rider with a stage podium two years ago at Volta Valenciana, each team gave him a spot on a Grand Tour roster, the last two years competing for Lotto at the Vuelta a España, for a completion of all three events.

Like Gregaard, Steimle also got the attention of a top-tier team from his under-23 years with Continental and club teams. He joined QuickStep as a stagiere in 2019 after winning the GC at the 2.2-level Austrian stage race and two stages at the Tour of Austria. In his first race with the WorldTour team, he finished 20th at the Brussels Cycling Classic and the Championship of Flanders road race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steimle competed in a single Grand Tour, but made the most of his 2020 entry at the Vuelta with third place on the longest stage of the three weeks. He moved to Q36.5 Pro Cycling in 2024, winning Grand Prix de Denain-Porte du Hainaut.

The German was the third rider to retire this season from Q36.5, joining veterans Giacomo Nizzolo and Gianluca Brambilla.

Gregaard joined Elia Viviani in the Lotto retirement class of 2025, the Italian sprinter with 90 road victories concluding his two decades of racing with a third gold medal in the Elimination Race at the UCI Track World Championships.