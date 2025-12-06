'A truly dramatic year' - Lotte Kopecky reflects after a sub-par 2025 season where the Tour of Flanders was the only highlight

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) chats with the media on the leadup to Tour de France Femmes 2025

Lotte Kopecky has shed light on her injury-blighted season, and her inability to achieve the levels she had been used to. In a long form interview with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad, she tells how she was reduced to tears when her Tour de France GC bid went out of the window.

Since joining SD Worx-Protime in 2022, Kopecky has been a prolific winner, without doubt among the top two or three riders in the women’s peloton. But her 2025 season never took off, her winter training ruined by a persistent knee injury, while back issues spoiled her summer campaign. In the interview, the 30-year-old double World Champion reflects on how her Tour of Flanders win was the main highlight.

“It’s my best moment of the season,” she told Nieuwblad. “The fact that it was my third victory doesn’t bother me much, I’m not really concerned with records. But winning the Ronde in the rainbow jersey, that’s something very special for me, winning one of the most iconic races in the most iconic jersey.”

That victory was the shining highlight in what was an otherwise barren year.

“The contrast with recent years is too great. It’s true that I made the best of it given the circumstances. My victory in the Ronde somewhat rectifies everything. Take that away, and we’re talking about, in my opinion, a truly dramatic year.”

Though she is brutally honest, like any top sportsperson, Kopecky sees some positives.

“It’s a year in which I learned a lot. How important a good winter is and if I have a bad day, I have to stay calm and keep believing in myself. A few days or a week later my form can return. Like in the Ronde after Dwars door Vlaanderen, or in 2024 in Paris-Roubaix after the Ronde.”

Kopecky explained how she was unable to train properly until the end of January, pain from a lingering knee injury persisting well into the spring campaign. While she was forced to console herself only with her Flanders victory, her SD Worx-Protime squad was able to continue winning, Lorena Wiebes the main beneficiary, winning Milan-San Remo and a host of other races.

Despite finishing fifth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a race she now realises she can win in future, Kopecky continued to struggle, a back problem now the issue. After failing to finish the Giro d’Italia Women, the low point came at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, where the opening stage seemed to suit her perfectly, giving her the chance of launching her GC bid in the yellow jersey. In the end she was nowhere to be seen, finishing the day 43rd, more than a minute behind the winner.

“We went for a reconnaissance of that first stage and I was really looking forward to it,” Kopecky said. “But I wasn’t even at fifty percent of my usual level. Somehow I still hoped I’d make it through, but after the stage, that hope was gone. That was the low point. I had a good cry after that stage. A lot of tears were shed that week.”

Once again Wiebes was the beneficiary, winning two stages, with Kopecky riding in a lead out role.

“Normally, Lorena wouldn’t have ridden a single sprint in the Tour, and the team would have put all their eggs in my basket. That only changed because my form wasn’t up to par.”

Despite the setbacks and her inability to ride a successful GC, there are no regrets.

“It certainly didn’t get a fair chance, with the poor lead-up it was a hopeless affair. It wasn’t the best decision to focus on a GC in the Tour, but I can’t say I regret it either. Otherwise, after my career, I might have regretted never trying. I’m not saying it’s 200 percent definitely shelved. I would only do it again on a course that suits me 200 percent.”

After winning the Flandrien of the Year award two weeks ago, Kopecky is now targeting 2026.

“I missed the feeling of accomplishment last season. The European Track Championships in Konya in February is an option. I’d love to start the Spring Classics again at Omloop Nieuwsblad. The hunger is great, but we have to think about it carefully.”