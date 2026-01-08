'It's nice to be number one, but I think the goal is to win races' – SD Worx-Protime aim for more in 2026 after 48-win season

Team building for Grand Tour success in future years, but not necessarily 2026, with new signings Valentina Cavallar and Nienke Vinke

Dutch Lorena Wiebes, Belgian Lotte Kopecky and Dutch Anna van der Breggen of SD Worx-Protime pose for the photographer at the team presentation of the Team SD Worx-Protime cycling team, at the photography museum (FOMU), in Antwerp, Thursday 08 January 2026. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
SD Worx-Protime leaders (left to right) Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen at the 2026 team presentation in Antwerp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thursday marked the first big day of the new season for SD Worx-Protime, with the Dutch squad holding its team presentation and a series of press conferences ahead of the start of racing in 2026 at the Women's Tour Down Under.

For years, SD Worx have been the top team in the women's peloton, but it was a title that slipped in 2025. Instead, it was FDJ-Suez, the team of ex-SD Worx racer Demi Vollering, who topped the UCI rankings.

"You work a little bit with two groups. The Classics groups know what they need to do in the Classics. For the GC riders, I think we need a little bit more time. I hope Anna can make a step up, also – but let's not forget that she was third in the Vuelta last year, so she's already there."

A theme of the presentation was that the team – from staff to riders – didn't want to talk numbers for 2026. There's no grand goal of chasing win number 49 this year. Stam, however, said that he'd prefer a season like 2025 versus one with few wins and top spot in the rankings.

"Of course, it's nice to be number one, but I think the goal is to win races – if you win three races and you're number one or you win 48 races and you're number two.

