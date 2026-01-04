Veteran Australian racer Amanda Spratt announces retirement at the end of 2026

'I like the idea of being able to finish on my own terms and being able to choose where my finish line is' says Spratt after 15 years as a pro

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Clara Copponi of Italy and Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team Lidl - Trek react after the 9th Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race 2025, Women&amp;apos;s Elite a 141.8km one day race from Geelong to Geelong / #UCIWWT / on February 01, 2025 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Amanda Spratt at the 2025 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek rider Amanda Spratt has announced that she'll call time on her racing career at the end of the 2026 season after 15 years in the professional peloton.

The Australian racer is entering her fourth season with the US squad, having raced with the BikeExchange team from 2012 to 2022.

Along the way, Spratt has been crowned as Australian road champion three times – in 2012, 2016, and 2020 – while she scored a three-peat at the Women's Tour Down Under between 2017 and 2019.

"I am still motivated and still training hard ahead of the 2026 season. I don’t want my career to just fizzle, I want to keep putting the effort in," Spratt said as Lidl-Trek announced the news.

"I am still really motivated and I still love what I do, so I want to go out on a good note. Of course, I would love to win a race, I haven’t done that in a long time, but mostly, I would just love, over the next year, to be a really valued team member and contribute to some big results for my teammates.

"The reason I want to announce it already is that I think it’s going to be quite special to share my final season with so many people that have supported me both near and far, rather than just get to the end and then announcing that I’m stopping and maybe then I don’t get the chance to share it with so many people."

