'There is no other way' – Lappartient bids for control over pro cycling reforms but says UCI is 'ready to consider significant developments'

The UCI has called on cycling stakeholders, including riders, teams, and race organisers to come together to work on reforms to the structure of professional cycling.

In a letter signed by the UCI president, David Lappartient made reference to failed initiatives to reform the sport in the past as said "there is no other way" other than to sit down at the UCI table.

Tuesday’s letter, sent with the subject header 'Reform of Professional Cycling', was addressed to the presidents of the teams association (AIGCP), the race organisers’ association (AIOCC), the riders’ association (CPA), and the various national federations.

Lappartient started out by highlighting cycling’s historic beauty and areas of recent success, notably the growth of women’s cycling and the internationalisation of the sport. However, he soon acknowledged significant shortcomings when it comes to the overall economics of the sport.

"Cycling is a hugely popular sport. However, its media exposure and the revenues it generates do not match its popularity. There is considerable room for improvement," Lappartient stated.

"We are convinced that this potential can only be realised through consultation with all stakeholders and the establishment of a consensual structure, based on a balance between the historical strengths of our sport and an approach adapted to future challenges."

The One Cycling shadow

Lappartient’s letter comes in the wake of the wrangling over the One Cycling project, a Saudi-backed plan to conjure a new structure of the racing calendar and distribution of revenues. One Cycling has been the latest in a long line of attempts to explore a new economic vision for the sport, particularly by the teams, who routinely struggle for long-term financial stability.

Last year, the UCI shot down One Cycling, saying it was "incompatible with the governance and regulatory framework of the UCI as well as lacking sporting coherence." Lappartient’s letter on Tuesday didn’t make reference to One Cycling but his feelings at the project taking shape behind the back of the UCI were evident.

"Meanwhile, various discussions on the future of our sport have taken place, and certain stakeholders have launched initiatives aimed at reforming professional road cycling. These initiatives were either abandoned after a few years or failed to come to fruition," Lappartient said.

"The lack of prior consultation and the absence of consensus around the proposed models most certainly contributed to these shortcomings. Such projects require thorough consultation with all cycling stakeholders and, above all, must be carried out under the aegis of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI)."

Lappartient said he "proposed relaunching this project under the leadership of the UCI" and that "the proposal was approved unanimously".

In return for that control, he appears prepared to soften the UCI’s resistance to new and potentially revolutionary ideas.

"The UCI is ready to consider significant developments in a sport renowned for its conservatism, if these changes would allow cycling to continue its growth and internationalisation, while ensuring greater stability for stakeholders in a particularly challenging environment.

"Open to all proposals, we strongly encourage you to take an active part in this consultation. Only by working together will we guide cycling in a direction that benefits all its stakeholders over the long term. There is no other way."

What's up for discussion?

The UCI has called for contributions to the consultation by 30 April, ahead of the next meeting of the Professional Cycling Council in early March. Input has been requested on the following themes.

1. Calendar and participation: a. Competition formats b. Event calendar c. Organisation of the race and team pyramid d. Participation rules (teams and riders) e. Internationalisation of cycling f. Development obligations

2. Economic model: a. Management of commercial rights (media and sponsorship) b. Creation of new commercial rights and distribution of the value generated c. Solidarity between levels d. Financial rules (organisers, teams, riders) e. Rules governing rider transfers

3. Fan engagement: a. Digital platform b. Promotion c. Television production d. Integration of artificial intelligence and new technologies

4. Safety: a. Courses b. Conduct (drivers, riders, spectators) c. Equipment d. New technologies (GPS tracking, in-race communication)

5. Integrity of results: a. Consistency in officiating b. Anti-doping c. Technological fraud.