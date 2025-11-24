'This is the perfect ending' – Elia Viviani savours last dance of racing career at Gent Six

Former Olympic gold medalist named as Italian track team manager

GENT, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 23: Elia Viviani of Italy and Team Lotto honoured in his farewell as a professional cyclist during Day 6 of the 84th 6 Days Gent 2025 at The Kuipke Velodrome on November 23, 2025 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elia Viviani raced for a final time at the Gent Six Day on Sunday night, at his last dance after a 20-year career as a road sprinter and leader of the Italian track team.

The 36-year-old Italian woke up as a former athlete on Monday, but has a new role after the Italian Cycling Federation named him as their track team manager in a shuffling of the whole national team.

