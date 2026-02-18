'I'm going for a result' – Promising neo-pro Jarno Widar ready to test himself against GC stars at the Volta ao Algarve

This week's Volta ao Algarve sees a host of big GC names go head-to-head for the first time in 2026, including João Almeida, Juan Ayuso, and Oscar Onley. But besides those established stars, the race also marks the first high-level stage race for one of cycling's hottest young talents.

20-year-old Belgian Jarno Widar will lead Lotto-Intermarché at the race. In the past two seasons, he has won the Giro d'Italia Next Gen, the Ronde de l'Isard, two editions of the Giro Valle d'Aosta, the under-23 European road race title, and the under-23 Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

All those achievements, in addition to last year's second place at the Tour de l'Avenir behind Paul Seixas, mean his neo-pro season this year is widely anticipated.

Widar has already made his professional bow, racing to fourth place at the Figueira Champions Classic at the weekend, and now he's ready to test himself in the Algarve.

"I've been scouting both the finishes in Fóia and Malhão these past few days. They suit my abilities, but have you seen the field yet? I'm still five steps away from that level," Widar told Het Nieuwsblad, calming any hype before he takes on Almeida, Ayuso, Onley, as well as Seixas and Florian Lipowitz.

"I was still lacking some racing rhythm [at Figueira]. The feeling was okay, but it didn't have any punch yet, which is what I expected. I'll get better the more I race. The explosiveness will come naturally."

Despite his remark that he's some way away from matching those established racers listed above, Widar is still looking forward to testing himself against them. He is the Lotto leader, after all.

"I'm really looking forward to competing against all those top athletes. It's a unique opportunity, so early in the season," he said.

"What do I expect? That I'll suffer. I'm not at my best yet, and that's not allowed. But I've taken another step this winter, and I do feel that way.

'It's a dream to be able to compete against these guys for a result. And you always want the very best, that's understandable. The team has also appointed me as their leader; I shouldn't sacrifice myself for anyone. So yes, I'm going for a result."

My View

Dani Ostanek Senior News Writer Over the past two seasons, Jarno Widar has established himself as one of the most promising stage racers in the under-23 ranks, racking up wins and podiums at the biggest races below the professional level. He already has some experience racing in pro pelotons, having taken part in Coppi e Bartali, the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, and the Trofeo Laigueglia before, but 2026 marks his big step up to the pro ranks. Lotto have lost numerous major riders to bigger-spending teams in recent years, but they've fought hard to hang onto Widar. This year, we'll get a chance to see why they hold him in such high esteem. Don't expect him to dominate at the pro level straight away, but, like Seixas, he'll be an exciting rider to watch and keep track of this year and beyond.

Widar's 2026 has already been planned out, with plenty of action at WorldTour level, too.

Strade Bianche, Itzulia Basque Country, La Flèche Wallonne, and Liège-Bastogne-Liège are the highlights of his spring. Later in the year, there are appointments at the Tour de Suisse, Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, and the Vuelta a Burgos en route to a planned Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España.

Coming up in the near future are a host of one-day races on the way to Strade Bianche, however, with the Faun-Ardèche Classic, Faun-Drôme Classic, and Trofeo Laigueglia on the menu.

"Those are ideal races to secure a result," Widar said.

"A top-five finish in Laigueglia is, by the way, a bit easier than in Strade Bianche. The real top riders are at the start there, and I'll also be racing against Tadej Pogačar for the first time. He's a huge role model for me; I watch him race every day with amazement.

"I shouldn't really say it as a Belgian, but for me, he's the best cyclist of all time. In an era of specialisation, he simply does everything. That's what's unique about Tadej."