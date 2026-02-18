'It already looks really difficult' – Injured Mads Pedersen not yet admitting defeat about Spring Classics return despite significant challenges

Lidl-Trek star hoping for fast recovery from broken collarbone and wrist, but Paris-Nice participation already cancelled and now Milan-San Remo reportedly uncertain

2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Mads Pedersen during the opening stage
2026 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Mads Pedersen during the opening stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Mads Pedersen is refusing to give up on his Spring Classics campaign for 2026 after breaking his collarbone in a bad crash in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, but the signs are currently anything but good.

The former World Champion has always been a major player in the Classics in recent years, with three victories in Gent-Wevelgem in his palmarès as well as multiple podiums in both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders, including second in Flanders and third in Roubaix last year.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

