Marion Norbert Riberolle disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct after a crash in elite women's race at UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Belgian champion strikes Czechia champion after the two collide on second half of race, then Norbert Riberolle later taken to hospital

Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Pintens/Belga/Shutterstock (16497566u)Belgian Marion Norbert Riberolle pictured in action during the elite women race at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, on Saturday 31 January 2026, in Hulst, The Netherlands.Cyclocross World Championships Elite Women, Hulst, Netherlands - 31 Jan 2026
Belgian cyclo-cross champion Marion Norbert Riberolle competes in elite women's race at Cyclo-cross World Championships before a crash on fifth lap (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A clash of several national champions at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships was inevitable, but not like this.

Marion Norbert Riberolle, the Belgian champion, crashed on the slippery Hulst course with Kristyna Zemanová, the Czechia champion, late in the elite women's race and Norbert Riberolle reacted by pushing her fellow competitor.

Meanwhile, this was the first appearance in the elite Worlds division for 22-year-old Zemanová, who earned a silver medal last year in the U23 race. The Czechia rider had earned her first elite World Cup podium a week ago at Hoogerheide so was on form to compete for a medal.

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland), Amandine Fouquenet (France) and Puck Pieterse (Netherlands) had cleared a wide corner when Zemanová appeared to slide into Norbert Riberolle, and the two went down, Kata Blanka Vas (Hungary) making a safe pass.

As Zemanová stood up and went to pick up her bike in the middle of the straightaway, Norbert Riberolle turned away from her bike and went straight for her competitor, boldly using both arms to shove her.

