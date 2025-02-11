Former World Champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak announces retirement

35-year-old expecting second child, ends pro racing career at start of final season

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World Champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak has called time on her 17-year pro career. The SD Worx-Protime racer is expecting her second child and although she had wanted to continue racing for another season, a team press release on Tuesday said that the pregnancy means she is retiring earlier than initially expected.

Van den Broek-Blaak is calling time on a notable career, which includes the World Championships victory in 2017, the Tour of Flanders in 2020 and Strade Bianche in 2021. Other key triumphs were the Amstel Gold Race, Gent-Wevelgem, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad with her last pro win of a total of 27 in the Dutch National Championships last year.

