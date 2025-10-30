Q36.5 sign Sam Bennett to complete 2026 line-up

Irish sprinter inks one-year deal after two seasons at Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

Sam Bennett racing in late 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran Irish sprinter Sam Bennett has signed a one-year deal with Q36.5 to complete the squad's roster for 2026.

Bennett, 35, was one of the last major names on the market still looking to find a berth for 2026. There had been speculation that with the imminent arrival of up-and-coming Dutch fastman Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) to his current squad, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, he'd likely be heading elsewhere next season.

"It’s fantastic to be joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team next season," said Bennett in a press release.

"My career was launched by [Q36.5 head of performance] Kurt Bogaerts, so it feels as if I’ve taken a winding path home.

"We first were together on the An Post – Sean Kelly squad where he turned pro from our team after winning the stage in Caerphilly at the 2013 Tour of Britain," Bogaerts added.

