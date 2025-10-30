Q36.5 sign Sam Bennett to complete 2026 line-up

Veteran Irish sprinter Sam Bennett has signed a one-year deal with Q36.5 to complete the squad's roster for 2026.

Bennett, 35, was one of the last major names on the market still looking to find a berth for 2026. There had been speculation that with the imminent arrival of up-and-coming Dutch fastman Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike) to his current squad, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, he'd likely be heading elsewhere next season.

The French team confirmed last week that he would not be continuing with them next year, but it was unclear where he would end up for 2026.

That destination has now been confirmed, with Bennett moving across to Q36.5, who were lacking a top-name sprinter for 2026 following the retirement of Italian Giacomo Nizzolo.

A pro since 2014, Bennett is one of the few racers with stage victories in all three Grand Tours, and he continues to rack up the wins. Four triumphs this season alone in minor French stage races have raised his career victory tally to 71.

"It’s fantastic to be joining Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team next season," said Bennett in a press release.



"My career was launched by [Q36.5 head of performance] Kurt Bogaerts, so it feels as if I’ve taken a winding path home.

"By joining this team, not only do I sense an immense opportunity to perform at my best level, but equally to guide younger riders to achieve great things within our sport."

"We first were together on the An Post – Sean Kelly squad where he turned pro from our team after winning the stage in Caerphilly at the 2013 Tour of Britain," Bogaerts added.

"We remained in contact throughout his career and now we have the opportunity to add his winning experience to our Team.

"He understands what it takes to win at the highest level and especially at Grand Tours. Sam gives us the chance to target high-profile victories and the consistency we strive for."