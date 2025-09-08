Olav Kooij confirmed for Decathlon-CMA CGM as French team creates powerful sprint unit for 2026 and beyond

Daan Hoole, Robbe Ghys and Cees Bol to back Kooij in Tour de France sprints ambitions, with Tobias Lund Andresen signed as second sprinter

SOUTHWOLD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 21st Tour of Britain 2025, Stage 1 a 161.4km stage from Woodbridge to Southwold on September 02, 2025 in Southwold, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Olav Kooij won three stages at the Tour of Britain Men (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have confirmed the signing of Olav Kooij for 2026, with Daan Hoole, Robbe Ghys and Cees Bol signed to provide the Dutchman with a proven leadout train.

Kooij will leave Visma-Lease a Bike and has inked a three-year deal and is expected to finally make his Tour de France debut in 2026.

The new sponsorship will help the team raise the team's budget to close to €40 million as they work towards a top-five place in the men's WorldTour rankings and super team status alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

