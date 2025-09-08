Olav Kooij confirmed for Decathlon-CMA CGM as French team creates powerful sprint unit for 2026 and beyond

Olav Kooij won three stages at the Tour of Britain Men

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale have confirmed the signing of Olav Kooij for 2026, with Daan Hoole, Robbe Ghys and Cees Bol signed to provide the Dutchman with a proven leadout train.

Kooij will leave Visma-Lease a Bike and has inked a three-year deal and is expected to finally make his Tour de France debut in 2026.

The team also announced Tobias Lund Andresen as their second benchmark sprinter, the 23-year-old Dane joins Decathlon-CMA CGM from Picnic-PostNL.

Ireland's Sam Bennett will not stay with the team in 2026, with Italy's Andrea Vendrame also leading to join Jayco-AlUla.

The Decathlon sporting goods company took control of the French WorldTour team in the summer, with shipping giant CMA CGM coming on board as a new five-year title sponsor in 2026.

The new sponsorship will help the team raise the team's budget to close to €40 million as they work towards a top-five place in the men's WorldTour rankings and super team status alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Lidl-Trek, Visma-Lease a Bike and Ineos Grenadiers.

The French team revealed to Cyclingnews how they plan to target Tour de France success with generational talent and Tour de l'Avenir winner Paul Seixas in seasons to come. CMA CGM replaces long-standing sponsor AG2R La Mondiale.

According to reports in France, Decathlon-CMA CGM will also create a women's team for the 2027 season.

Still only 23, Kooij is arguably the most talented and promising sprinter of his generation and showed his speed with three stage wins at last week's Tour of Britain Men and two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia. His move to Decathlon was first reported in the spring by Daniel Benson.

"I am really looking forward to joining Decathlon CMA CGM in 2026 and a new chapter in my career," Kooij said.

"I look forward to starting working together with the team on future goals and new challenges. We share great ambition to perform on the highest level which hopefully adds to many more victories in the coming years."

Last week, Decathlon announced the signing of classics rider Tiesj Benoot, also from Visma, whilst WielerFlits reported that the talented American climber Matthew Riccitello will also join the team, leaving Israel-Premier Tech.

Cyclingnews will cover all of the 2026 cycling transfers from around the men's and women's pelotons with news, analysis, and an updated transfer index, to make sure you don't miss a thing this transfer season.