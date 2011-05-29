Photo Gallery: Images from the Offenburg World Cup

Image 1 of 37
Gravity World Cup winner Brian Lopes is mixing it up in the eliminators and short tracks this season
The junior men raced on Saturday.
Juniors race one of the few fireroad sections of course, a climb.
The Snake Pit would have been really tricky in wet conditions.
This Snake Pit rooty section is more level than the drops though it is stills lightly downhill.
A man flies a video camera via remote control.
Vineyards and cherry trees surround Offenburg.
The mountains and vineyards provide a beautiful backdrop. This is a typical view along the course.
A rider speeds down the Wolfs Drop
The Wolfs Drop featured some roots which will be much easier to ride in these dry conditions.
A view of some tricky roots on one of the Offenburg course's drops, the Wolf Drop
Riders rolled down the drops like they were nothing during practice.
The North Shore drop is steep. Photos don't do it justice. We could barely walk down it.
A rider approaches the North Shore drop
A rider descends some twisty singletrack toward the North Shore drop
Racers come out of the sunlight and into the dark woods as they launch off this rock and drop in to some singletrack
Racers can choose from two different lines on the first big drop on the cross country course.
The cross country course passes lots of vineyards.
Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) races to a win in the eliminator.
The men lined up for one of the final heats of the eliminator. They have to start with one foot down.
The women in heat 1 of the eliminator finals sprint to the finish.
Lea Davison (Specialized) sprints to the line in the eliminator
The women, lined up and ready for a heat of the eliminator
Lea Davison (Specialized) rolls to the line on her brand new Fate bicycle, launched this weekend.
Anneke Beerten (Trek Milka) is racing cross country this year, too.
The Offenburg eliminator featured six men per heat.
The men start a heat of the eliminator.
The women race for the first turn in the eliminator
Lea Davison (Specialized) follows Katherine O'Shea (Torq)
Katerina Nash (Luna) in second
Annie Last (Great Britain)
Geoff Kabush (Rocky Mountain Maxxis) in the eliminator
Todd Wells (Specialized) in the eliminator
Burry Stander (Specialized) on the eliminator course
World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida races the eliminator
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) qualifies in the eliminator
Marco Fontana (Cannondale) in the eliminator
Elite racers awoke to bright sunshine and comfortable temperatures on Sunday morning in Offenburg, Germany, where
round three of the UCI cross country mountain bike World Cup will be run today. The elite women and under 23 women race first, followed by the elite men. Cyclingnews walked the approximately 5km course. It's very shady, but the sun does come through the mostly forested course in places. The course is well packed and riding fast. Recent rains mean it's not too dusty. The elite men will race seven laps while the elite women do five, and the under 23 women do four.
On Friday night, the action got underway with the
eliminator. Riders qualified with an individual time trial on a short course that was a bit like a short track. Following qualification, heats of six led to the finals.
Stay tuned to
Cyclingnews for full coverage after today's races..