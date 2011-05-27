Image 1 of 13 Thomas Litscher wins the Big Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 Manny Fumic sported baggies, a la 4X style (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 Pavla Havlikova catching Eva Lechner in final sprint (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 13 Eva Lechner (3), Pavla Havlikova (1), Annie Last (4) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 13 Lea Davison on a prototype Specialized women's 29'r (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 13 Annie Last (4) Blaza Klemencic (9) Lucie Vesela (21) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 13 Podium: Severin Disch, Thomas Litscher, Simon Gegenheimer (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Thomas Litscher (3) Daniel Federspiel (8) Simon Gegenheimer (6) Brian Lopes (2) in Final (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Small Final: Fontana (22) Kass (21) Weber (30) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Brian Lopes won his heat to advance to Semi's (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 Balz Weber (30), Daniel McConnell (18) out front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Some of the jockeying for position got physical (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 Podium: Lechner, Havlikova, Last (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

After a successful introduction at the Dalby Forest World Cup in England last week, the eliminator short track event returned today for the third round of the World Cup in Offenburg, Germany. Czech cyclo-crosser Pavla Havlikova beat Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) in a sprint for the women's title, while Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) rode away from the rest of the field to win the men's race.

Unlike in England, where the event took place in the centre of the town of Pickering on an urban course, Offenburg offered a grass course that made the race closer to a short track race. Rain earlier in the afternoon made the corners slippery, and riders had to take care not to enter them too fast, or risk sliding out.

Organizers changed the format slightly from the previous event, running six at a time rather than four. This reduced the number of heats and made the races more tactical with the bigger fields.

Havlikova was the fastest in qualifying, and won both of her heats on the way to the final. Lechner, on the other hand just squeaked into the final after finishing third in her semi. The final was just about these two riders, with Havlikova taking an early lead, Lechner then passing the Czech rider to lead for the majority of the race before Havlikova came back on the final grass sprint to the finish. Both riders threw their bikes on the line, and it took a photo finish to determine the winner. Annie Last of Great Britain took third.

In qualifying, Litscher was only third, behind Manuel Fumic (Cannondale) and Brian Lopes (US National). Litscher won both his first and second rounds to move on to the final. He was joined by Lopes, Severin Disch (Thoemus), Simon Gegenheimer, Martin Gujan (Cannondale) and Daniel Federspiel.

Lopes had ridden strong tactically in the first two rounds, recognizing that while he had superior speed, his endurance didn't match the cross country riders. He took the holeshot in both of the opening rounds, then backed off to conserve energy in second place before sprinting at the finish. In the final he slipped his left pedal coming out of the start and was out of the running before the first corner.

Litscher left nothing to chance, grabbing the lead immediately and riding away from the others, to the point that he could coast across the line with his arms in the air, while Disch outsprinted Gegenheimer for third.

"I like the event," said Lopes, "but I think they need to add more technical stuff, so it is more mountain biking. In the final, I got my first pedal stroke, but I didn't get my foot in, so it was over for me. I needed to get the holeshot because I knew I was already tired after the first two rounds and couldn't come from behind."

Elite men Full Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 2 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 3 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 4 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 5 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) 6 Brian Lopes (USA)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 8 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 9 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 10 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 11 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 12 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing

Round 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 13 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 14 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 15 Philip Buys (RSA) 16 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 17 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 18 Frantisek Lami (Svk) 19 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 20 Lukas Sablik (Cze) 21 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 22 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 23 Nicolas Jeantet (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 24 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss Sr - Suntour 25 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 26 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 27 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 28 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 29 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 30 Michal Lami (Svk) 31 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 32 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 33 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 34 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 35 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 36 Heiko Gutmann (Ger)

Elite women full results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 3 Annie Last (GBr) 4 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 5 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 6 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 7 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 8 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 9 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Team Merida Smart Safety 10 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 11 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 12 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team