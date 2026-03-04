Super-fast Strade Bianche expected as spring comes early to Tuscany

Sun and 17°C expected on Saturday for the spectacular gravel races

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 08: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 19th Strade Bianche 2025, Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 213km one day race from Siena to Siena 320m / #UCIWT / on March 08, 2025 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
The dust blows up during the 2025 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year's Strade Bianche should be super-fast races with the Tuscan gravel dry and compact on Saturday after a recent spell of warm, early spring weather.

Some memorable editions of Strade Bianche have been held in cold, wet and wintry weather, with riders freezing at the finish and covered in mud.

The riders will enjoy near-perfect conditions on Saturday. According to detailed weather forecasts, both the men's and women's Strade Bianche races will be held under blue skies with temperatures close to 17°C in the afternoon as the riders head to the finish in Siena.

The Colle Pinzuto sector will be officially crowned as the Tadej Pogačar sector in a special ceremony on Thursday afternoon, in recognition of his three victories at Strade Bianche. Only Fabian Cancellara has received the same honour, while Vollering could win for a third time this year.

The changes are not expected to impact the race, especially if 2025 winner Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering again attack early and spark a huge selection.

They are the standout favourites, with Paul Seixas (Decathlon-CMA CGM), Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Tom Pidcock (Pinarello-Q36.5), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) their expected rivals.

