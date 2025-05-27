Recommended reading

Paint stirrers at the ready - Flood warnings hit Emporia as rain and mud threaten 2025 Unbound Gravel

By published

Heavy wet conditions could wreak havoc amid the proliferation of wide tyres and tight clearances

A flood warning shows up on a Garmin bike computer
A flood warning shows up on a Garmin bike computer

With the widely-coined 'Unbound Week' officially upon us and 2025 Unbound Gravel just days away, the great pilgrimage to Emporia is undoubtedly in process for the 5,000 or so competitors set to descend on the Kansas town this weekend. 

With the stakes in the elite field higher and budgets more plentiful, many of the pro athletes have already arrived in the Sunflower State, and the social media coverage of their recon rides has been painting a picture of the conditions on course.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.