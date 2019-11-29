Oakley Aro5 road helmet reduced by 45% in Black Friday bike sales
Wiggle knock up to £90 off selected Oakley Aro5 models for Black Friday
Oakley's Aro5 helmet is an aero-style helmet. The Aro5 features large vents for cooling plus MIPS technology to mitigate rotational forces in the event of a crash. Currently, Wiggle have the blue and white version in all sizes. Red and white are available in small and medium although white stock levels are low. The grey is currently available in medium and large.
Oakley Aro5 road helmet | 45% off at Wiggle
Was £199.99 | Now £109.00
The Oakley Aro5 road helmet is available at a 40% discount from Wiggle in a good choice of colours and sizes.View Deal
Designed to be fast on the road, Oakley's Aro5 will appeal to riders looking for that little extra gain without sacrificing ventilation. Airflow is managed by four large vents on the front of the helmet and two exhaust vents at the rear which draw in airflow on fast-paced rides.
The Aro5 uses an EPS liner construction which is combined with a MIPS system for added protection. MIPS is a low friction layer inside the helmet that can move in the event of an impact which reduces the effects of rotational forces on the brain. A Boa 360 fit system secures the helmet to the head via TX1 laces.
Oakley has added some great extra details in the Aro5. X-Static padding inside the helmet use silver to stop the growth of bacteria and an additional set of pads are included should you need them. Coming from Oakley, sunglasses compatibility is a must and the Aro5 features an integrated sunglasses dock to securely hold eyewear when they are not in use.
For more big discounts on helmets, have a look at our guide on the best Black Friday helmet deals. Wiggle has a huge Black Friday sale with up to 60% off, check out our guide for Wiggle's best Black Friday deals.
