TotalEnergies logo to appear on Ineos Grenadiers jersey for Tour de France in workaround of UCI title sponsor rules

By , published

TotalEnergies continue backing their own ProTour team until end of 2026 and will sponsor the Tour de France

MACON, FRANCE - JUNE 12: (L-R) Tobias Foss of Norway and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Matteo Vercher of France and Team TotalEnergies compete in the chase group during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 5 a 183km stage from Saint-Priest to Macon / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2025 in Macon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The TotalEnergies logo will appear on the Ineos Grenadiers team jersey for the 2025 Tour de France as part of a sponsorship deal that will boost the British team's budget for 2025 and beyond after a solution was found to workaround the UCI sponsorship rules.

Cyclingnews has been told that the new jersey could be revealed on Tuesday July 1 as the team travels to Lille for the Grand Depart of the Tour de France.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

