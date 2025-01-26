Marlen Reusser back to her best with victory at Trofeo Palma Femina
Swiss rider beats Mavi García on hilly Mallorca finish
Marlen Reusser (Movistar) beat Mavi García (Team Spain) to win the Trofeo Palma Femina, the second race of the women's Challenge Mallorca, after a head-to-head battle in the hilly final kilometres.
The two surged away from a front group on the late Coll de Sa Creu climb near Palma, descended to the coast together and then fought for victory on the ascent to the Castell de Bellver.
Reusser led García on the climb to the finish and led out the sprint, simply powering away from García.
Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) won the close sprint for third place, beating Thalita de Jong (Human Powered Health).
Reusser started her 2024 campaign with an overall victory at the Setmana Valenciana but the latter half of the season was derailed by illness and fatigue with the Swiss National Championships her last race of 2024 back in June.
More to follow.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
