'I have nothing to lose right now' – Mads Pedersen retains high ambitions at comeback race Milan-San Remo

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'I hope to be up there, and I hope I'm able to race in the final'

PAVIA, ITALY - MARCH 20: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek during the team presentation prior to the 117th Milano-Sanremo 2026 / #UCIWT / on March 20, 2026 in Pavia, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen at the Milan-San Remo team presentation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen is part of the peloton at Milan-San Remo today, a minor miracle considering he broke his right collarbone and left wrist at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in early February.

The Dane's spring Classics season had been fully under threat, but he's back in the saddle at La Classicissima with all the cobbled Classics also ahead of him.

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A fully fit Pedersen would be among the very top favourites alongside the likes of double winner Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar. He said he's somewhat surprised to be back, but he'll be happy with his recovery, regardless of today's outcome.

"I needed to be able to ride the bike safely before I was even allowed to go on the road. To be honest, I had a really good rehab with the training and so on for the wrist. The collarbone is an easy fix – It's a plate, and then you're good to go. So, honestly, it's not any pain."

Lidl-Trek may be missing sprinter Jonathan Milan at San Remo due to illness, but a strong squad will still accompany Pedersen. Danish duo Søren Kragh Andersen and Mathias Norsgaard are also in the team, as is the Italian trio Andrea Bagioli, Giulio Ciccone, and Matteo Sobrero. Rounding out the selection is talented Classics lieutenant Mathias Vacek.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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