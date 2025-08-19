Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone aim for stages, points jersey hat trick and and polka dots at Vuelta a España

By published

'Putting your arms in the air is 10,000 times better than going for the GC' says Ciccone

TIRANA, ALBANIA - MAY 09: Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 1 a 160km stage from Durres to Tirana / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2025 in Tirana, Albania. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mads Pedersen wins at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The duo of Mads Pedersen and Giulio Ciccone will use their summer form and run of results to lead the Lidl-Trek team at the Vuelta a España, targeting stage victories, the mountains jersey and a hat trick of Grand Tour points jerseys.

The powerful Dane will be in the action on the flat stages, with the Italian taking over for the many uphill finishes.

Also in the Lidl-Trek line-up are Amanuel Gherbreigzabhier, Giro time trial winner Daan Hoole, Andrea Bagioli, Søren Kragh Andersen, Julien Bernard and Spanish Giro stage winner Carlos Verona.

Ciccone has fully recovered from his Giro crash injuries and won the Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa and a stage at the Vuelta a Burgos but does not intend to try to challenge Jonas Vingegaard, Juan Ayuso and João Almeida for overall victory in Spain.

"I'd like to target the GC, there's perhaps a chance in Pogačar's absence but it's not something I've ever achieved. Rather than chase something that might never happen, I'd rather go for something that really suits me," he said of his decision to target stages.

"I like winning. Putting your arms in the air is 10,000 times better than going for the GC. If I had to choose between a podium place in Madrid and the polka-dot jersey, there's no doubt which I'd pick…"

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

