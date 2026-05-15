Derek Gee-West to remain Lidl-Trek GC leader despite trailing teammate Ciccone in Giro d'Italia

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Italian to continue fighting for stage wins after falling short on Blockhaus

Derek Gee-West of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 7
Derek Gee finishes stage 7 in 8th place, 1:42 behind Jonas Vingegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Jonas Vingegaard's emphatic victory on stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d'Italia to Monte Blockhaus, Lidl-Trek's leader Derek Gee-West and teammate Giulio Ciccone came through 1:42 and 1:40 behind the Dane.

Ciccone now lies in eighth place in the GC standings, 1:40 behind Vingegaard and 4:57 down on the maglia rosa, Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious), while the Canadian champion has a 2:53 deficit to Vingegaard and is 6:10 behind Eulálio.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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