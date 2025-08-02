Clásica San Sebastián: Attack on final climb nets Giulio Ciccone solo victory
Italian attacks on the Murgil-Tontorra climb, Jan Christen finishes second and Maxim Van Gils third in one-day WorldTour race
After surviving an onslaught of attacks on the final climbs, Giulio Ciccone emerged as the strongest rider on the day with an incredible move to go solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra to win the Clásica San Sebastián.
The UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo of Jan Christen and Isaac del Toro looked to have the beating of the Italian with the numerical advantage firmly in their favour, but neither were strong enough to dislodge the Lidl-Trek rider, who then launched his decisive attack with 8.8km to go.
He went solo over the top of the climb, taking risks to extend his advantage on the descent, and though it looked like he may have been tiring as he entered the final kilometre, he just had enough to hold on to his slender advantage and take the biggest one-day race victory of his career.
More to come...
Results
