Clásica San Sebastián: Attack on final climb nets Giulio Ciccone solo victory

Italian attacks on the Murgil-Tontorra climb, Jan Christen finishes second and Maxim Van Gils third in one-day WorldTour race

After surviving an onslaught of attacks on the final climbs, Giulio Ciccone emerged as the strongest rider on the day with an incredible move to go solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra to win the Clásica San Sebastián.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG duo of Jan Christen and Isaac del Toro looked to have the beating of the Italian with the numerical advantage firmly in their favour, but neither were strong enough to dislodge the Lidl-Trek rider, who then launched his decisive attack with 8.8km to go.

