I've put together the ultimate Cyber Monday gravel bike build including a special edition groupset: Think you can do better?
Everything is on sale, but for how long?
I think all cyclists have this in common: Daydreaming about the ultimate bike build. It's a great way to wile away a long train journey, and thanks to the Cyber Monday sales it's also a great time to actually put it into practice.
Spurred on by spotting the gorgeous silver edition Shimano GRX groupset on offer for under $1,000 I decided to pull together a bit of a dream build, the constituent parts of which can all be found on sale right now.
For ease, I have kept it to the main headline components: Frameset, groupset, wheels and tyres. I'll leave saddles, pedals, and the cockpit to you... I've gotta leave you some daydreaming room!
For other deals be sure to check out our Cyber Monday Bike Deals hub, where everything decent that's on offer is housed all under one roof. You never know, you might find something for your own build.
Cervélo Aspero Frameset: $2,700 $1,700 at Competitive Cyclist
37% off - An older model, but with racy enough intentions that it'll still hang with the best at the pointy end of a fast gravel ride. It's compatible with both 700c and 650b wheels, but my choice is always 700c. Tyre clearance is up to 42c with 700c, and 47c with 650b, which should cover you for all but the gnarliest terrain.
The size range isn't huge, but there are plenty of other frames on offer on Competitive Cyclist right now.
Limited Edition Silver Shimano GRX 1X 11sp: $1,360 $999.99 at Jenson
26% off - This groupset was released in really limited numbers, and it's very rare to see, let alone at a discount. You will absolutely stand out from the crowd, but more than that it's just a great 11sp cable actuated groupset. I've used it on plenty of bikes and it's been more or less faultless. You will need to provide your own disc rotors though.
Hunt 40 Carbon Gravel Race: $1,399.00 $909.35 at Hunt
35% off - I've used the shallower version of these in the past and really liked them. Responsive, stable, but nothing overly strange. A 25mm internal width helps plump gravel tyres up and is modern enough to stay relevant for a while.
Goodyear Connector 40c tyres: $64.00 $44.64 at Backcountry
30% off - These are my preferred gravel tyres for mixed conditions. I even told my mate to buy a set a few weeks ago. They sit happily in my guide to the best gravel tyres, and unless you know your riding is always going to be dry or always going to be wet then these are likely a better choice. Fast, sturdy, and surprisingly grippy in the wet.
