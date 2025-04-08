Looking for a versatile and capable all-road bike? At 43% off, this Belgian bike offers excellent value for money

Just in time for summer riding, Competitive Cyclist has slashed the price of the Di2-equipped Ridley Grifn RS RX815. The Grifn is a bike we've tested in its various guises over the years from the first Ridley Grifn back in 2022 to this on offer RS version.

The latest model – the Grifn RS has evolved into a lighter, faster version of the original models – which our Tech writer, Tom Wieckowski recently tested. After his first rides, Tom said, "If you want something that could provide strong performance on road and gravel and maybe even deal with winter training duties, I feel the Grifn RS will not disappoint. It's a fun, capable bike that can do a lot and do it well."

Cyclingnews' Associate Editor Josh Croxton was also impressed with his own testing of the Ridley Grifn and in his report, said "The Grifn has impressed, and it has a lot going for it. With balanced geometry, ample tyre clearance, and clean aesthetics. This is a great bike on paper, it's also been a great bike on the road and light gravel.

Ridley Grifn RS RX815 Di2: $7,350 $4,200 at Competitive Cyclist Save 43% The Grifn RS has a lightweight carbon frame, that in this deal comes in a stunning Radiant Purple/Black/Silver colorway. The whopping $3,150 discount makes the top-drawer spec even more appealing and it includes a Shimano RX815 Di2 drivetrain and a GRX RX610 crankset. The Grifn rolls on Forza Levanto G wheels paired with Vittoria Terrano 37mm tyres. Competitive Cyclist deal has all the sizes from XS-XL. Read our first ride Ridley Grifn RS RX815 Di2 review

Ridley says the Grifn RS blurs the lines between road and gravel, engineered for riders looking for a superbly versatile all-road bike. The Grifn is built around a lightweight carbon frame with an endurance-focused geometry that Ridley says will deliver the perfect balance between road bike efficiency and a gravel bike’s stability, and the Belgian brand claims that makes it ideal for riders who refuse to be limited to just one style of riding.

Tom confirmed these claims during his first rides, saying, "I was impressed after my test rides with how well the Grifn RS performed on both gravel and road. Ridley seems to have an excellent geometry platform for the Grifn and what it is designed for. The RS takes that and adds extra speed and excitement. I'm interested in seeing just how much the Grifn RS can take both on and off-road and exactly where its limitations lie."

At the heart of its performance is the Shimano RX815 Di2 drivetrain, delivering fast, accurate electronic shifting that makes every ride smoother and more efficient. The GRX RX610 crankset with 46/30t chainrings ensures a wide range of gearing paired with an 11-32t cassette that provides a combination of range and cadence control for mixed-terrain riding.

The stock model comes with Forza Levanto G wheels and Vittoria Terrano 37mm tyres, and the Grifn RS RX815 Di2 has increased tyre clearance of up to 42mm – which means you can fine-tune the setup for more aggressive gravel rides or keep it streamlined for endurance road efforts.

With integrated cable routing, multiple mounting options, and an aerodynamic design, this bike is built for performance, adventure, and just about everything in between.

This deal is currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Ridley bike deals, including the Grifn RS in your territory.