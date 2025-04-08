Looking for a versatile and capable all-road bike? At 43% off, this Belgian bike offers excellent value for money

By published

With its $3,150 discount, the Ridley Grifn RS will tick a lot of boxes for anyone seeking a one bike to do it all option

The Ridley Grifn RS test bike
Tom Wieckowski was a big fan of the all-road capabilities of the Ridley Grifn RS (Image credit: Future)

Just in time for summer riding, Competitive Cyclist has slashed the price of the Di2-equipped Ridley Grifn RS RX815. The Grifn is a bike we've tested in its various guises over the years from the first Ridley Grifn back in 2022 to this on offer RS version.

The latest model – the Grifn RS has evolved into a lighter, faster version of the original models – which our Tech writer, Tom Wieckowski recently tested. After his first rides, Tom said, "If you want something that could provide strong performance on road and gravel and maybe even deal with winter training duties, I feel the Grifn RS will not disappoint. It's a fun, capable bike that can do a lot and do it well."

Ridley Grifn RS RX815 Di2: $7,350&nbsp;$4,200&nbsp;at Competitive Cyclist

Ridley Grifn RS RX815 Di2: $7,350 $4,200 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 43% The Grifn RS has a lightweight carbon frame, that in this deal comes in a stunning Radiant Purple/Black/Silver colorway. The whopping $3,150 discount makes the top-drawer spec even more appealing and it includes a Shimano RX815 Di2 drivetrain and a GRX RX610 crankset. The Grifn rolls on Forza Levanto G wheels paired with Vittoria Terrano 37mm tyres. Competitive Cyclist deal has all the sizes from XS-XL.

Read our first ride Ridley Grifn RS RX815 Di2 review

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

